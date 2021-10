Taiwan on Friday faced the aftermath of a massive fire that gutted a building in the southern city of Kaohsiung, killing 46 people and injuring dozens in the island's deadliest blaze in decades. The inferno broke out in the 13-storey, mixed-use building in Thursday's pre-dawn hours, according to officials, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control. During the peak of the fire, the entire building was engulfed in flames, pictures published by Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA) showed. Smoke billowed out of the edifice's windows as firefighters desperately tried to douse the flames using extendable hoses, the photographs showed.

