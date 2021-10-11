Genesee County man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket he bought when he stopped to put air in tire

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County man said he will never buy another Michigan Lottery ticket after he won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket. "I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets," said the man, who chose to remain anonymous. "I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!"