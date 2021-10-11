CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter back tracks on Laundrie search

By Karen Curtis
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog the Bounty Hunter is pulling out of the hunt for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé, according to his daughter. Duane Chapman is returning home to Colorado after allegedly injuring his ankle. Dog has been searching a Florida nature reserve for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in...

Comments / 3

Alex Drake
4d ago

The very second that he found out that the networks were smart enough not to buy his fake videos of his " hunt", he ran like a cockroach when the light comes on. He never had any intention of " helping the family. " All he wanted was to use that poor girls death to Jumpstart his dead career.

7
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
TheDailyBeast

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Former FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie Will Be Found in His ‘Comfort Zone’

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Likely Covered Gabby Petito's Mouth Until Death, Dog The Bounty Hunter Says

Fugitive Brian Laundrie may have likely covered 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's mouth until she died, reality television personality Duane Chapman claimed. Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, believes Laundrie called his parents shortly after killing Pepito. He also claims that Laundrie's parents, Cristopher and Roberta, forced the 23-year-old to rush back to their North Port, Florida home after allegedly killing his fiancée.
Duane Chapman
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie’s Ford Mustang Was Never at Carlton Reserve: Reports

Brian Laundrie reportedly parked his car around 17 miles away from what his parents allegedly reported. According to an abandoned vehicle report created on September 14, Laundrie’s grey Mustang was found at 6968 Reisterstown Road in the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in Florida, which is about 17 miles from and adjacent to part of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie.
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
foxwilmington.com

Was Brian Laundrie Spotted on a Motion-Activated Wildlife Camera in Florida?

Remains believed to be those of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday night. After an autopsy, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found was Petito and that she died by homicide. They’re now returning to the nature reserve where Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, may be hiding. An image captured by a motion-activated hunting camera shows a figure that resembles Laundrie 500 miles north of the search site.
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
