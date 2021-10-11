CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Rock Tech Lithium to Build $544 Million Plant in Brandenburg

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Canada's Rock Tech Lithium plans to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles, the state's energy ministry and the company said on Monday. The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute...

