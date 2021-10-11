CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sirtex Medical and China Grand Pharmaceutical announce successful first administration of SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres in China

Milestone marks first procedure of selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) using SIR-Spheres in mainland China. WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, announced today that the first procedure of selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) using SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres in China was successfully performed for a patient with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) on Sept. 28, 2021. The milestone was reached with the support of Sirtex shareholder China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited.

