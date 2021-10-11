“Worst First Date” Man Orders 100 Tacos, Makes Woman Pay

According to Dating.com website, 40% of women were dating with no intention, but post pandemic single folks are seeing relationships a little different. If you were seriously single during the pandemic you might of liked your alone time. The rest of singles were already and pondering the thought of hunkering down with a new or old, boo. Remember the old days of carefree intimacies? Some of my friends and associates are thinking about skipping down the wedding isle, but not before using a microscope to inspect his or her intentions. Are you ready to seal the deal or continue to date?

