CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

“Worst First Date” Man Orders 100 Tacos, Makes Woman Pay

By Maney
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love our radio segment called “Worst Date Wednesday”… Here’s one for a Monday!. “What’s the worst first date I’ve ever been on? I’m so glad you asked,” Elyse Myers begins a TikTok video recalling her memorable experience. She explains that before she met her “smoke show of a husband,” she was on the dating apps and a man messaged her to say, “I like your face, let’s go get some food.” He was speaking her love language, so she accepted the stranger’s invitation, but things went downhill quickly.

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#First Date#Taco Bell#Tiktok#Elysemyers#Newsweek
Mashed

This Taco Bell First Date Horror Story Has TikTok Cracking Up

While many young daters encounter mild horror stories in their pursuit of love, one TikTok user may have taken the cake — or, rather, the taco — when it comes to bad first date stories. In a nearly three-minute video posted to the social media platform, TikToker Elyse Myers shared a twisting tale about a first date gone hilariously wrong. She begins her post with, "I haven't been to a Taco Bell since" — and in due time, we find out why.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Taco Bell Date From Hell Ends Up With Woman Buying 100 Tacos

We've all probably been on our fair share of bad dates. But probably not forced-to-buy-100-tacos-for-a-rando-you-just-met-online-bad, right? That's the case with TikTok creator Elyse Myers, who documented her fateful trip to the Bell in a now-viral video with over 2.4 million likes and nearly 290,000 shares. As Myers details, she met...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kiss951.com

Single & Ready To Mingle

According to Dating.com website, 40% of women were dating with no intention, but post pandemic single folks are seeing relationships a little different. If you were seriously single during the pandemic you might of liked your alone time. The rest of singles were already and pondering the thought of hunkering down with a new or old, boo. Remember the old days of carefree intimacies? Some of my friends and associates are thinking about skipping down the wedding isle, but not before using a microscope to inspect his or her intentions. Are you ready to seal the deal or continue to date?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

Toddler Accidentally Livestreams Mom In Shower

Parents, be careful the next time you hand your toddler your phone!. A phone can be a lifesaver when you need to entertain your kid for a few minutes. Parents happily hand theirs over to keep their little one busy while they take care of something. One mom learned the hard way that you never know which apps your child may get into while they’re playing a kid-friendly game.
KIDS
thekatynews.com

5 Date Ideas To Attract, Seduce & Win Over A Libra Man Or Woman

Remember that Libras love collaboration and equal footing, so anything that you plan that involves the two of you doing something together with equal participation is a fantastic idea. If you choose to add something that promotes justice or activism, you can rest assured the Libra in your life with fall head over heels for you after the date is over. Keep the dates coming to win over the Libra in your life for good.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
1045wjjk.com

Worst First Date Ever? You Decide….

OK, let’s all admit it…..we’ve all been on a “bad date”. You know maybe the chemistry just isn’t there….maybe the conversation was bland….maybe you just did something on the date you didn’t enjoy….. But, how about getting stuck driving…….to none other than Taco Bell……then getting stuck paying for the order...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

Dad Reveals Foolproof Way To Get Kids To Do Chores

Getting your kids to actually do their chores is a chore in and of itself for most parents, but one dad has come up with a brilliant way to get his kids to finish their duties, and somehow we think parents may follow his lead. A handwritten note shared in...
KIDS
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy