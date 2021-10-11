CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Win a Book Deal With Walter Foster Publishing and Teach Others How to Create Art

By Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a creative who loves sharing your knowledge? Do you dream of having your very own book? That dream could now become a reality thanks to Walter Foster, a leading publisher in instructional art and craft books for aspiring artists of all ages. In celebration of their upcoming 100-year anniversary, they are giving artists the opportunity to win a book deal.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hyperallergic

Artists Can Enter to Publish an Instructional Art Book

Are you an artist or crafter ready to dazzle the world with your talents? Have you always dreamed of being a published author? Then Walter Foster Publishing wants to hear from you!. As the world’s leading publisher of instructional art and craft books for adults and children, Walter Foster has...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
visitwinona.com

Winona Resident Publishes Children’s Chapter Book

She always wanted to write a children’s book and was inspired when a cat joined her family, from a junkyard. Winona resident Jenny Baertsch recently wrote and published Junkyard Tough: A “Tail” of Bravery, a children’s chapter book about a cat named Boots and his journey to understanding bravery. While...
WINONA, MN
DIY Photography

If you want to learn the original art of negative retouching, this book from 1908 will teach you how

We all assume that Photoshop and the art of retouching is a fairly new phenomenon. When you think of image retouching you automatically think of celebrities made to look taller and slimmer, of blemish removal to the point of obliterating skin texture, and head swapping those pesky people that always blink in group portraits. But did you know that image retouching has been around nearly as long as photography, it was just done in a different way. This fascinating book (now in the public domain), tells you exactly how to get started if you want to retouch your images directly onto the negative.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ospreyobserver.com

Christian Author Positioned Herself To Publish First Book

Lakewood Ranch resident Kimberley Papa has launched her first book, Positioned, which comprises a fascinating collection of spirit-filled poems, prophecies, prayers and Bible scriptures along with beautiful photographs and pictures. Papa was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and moved to Lakewood Ranch 25 years ago, where she currently resides...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Jewelry#Mixed Media#Group
midfloridanewspapers.com

Addis prepares to publish book of stories

Keith Addis loves children. He loves to see them smiling and laughing, clapping and singing, and being happy and carefree. He likes to tell them weird and wacky but highly imaginative stories that only adults who are still childlike in spirit could create. The children really enjoy Addis’ stories, according...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Claremore Progress

Claremore woman publishes book

With the desire to help women from all walks of life, Lea Ann McCombs released her novel “The Legacy." McCombs, certified lay counselor at Cedar Point Church, recently found herself inspired to finish a book she had begun nearly a decade ago. “The Lord did things in my life and...
CLAREMORE, OK
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington native hopes to inspire others after publishing new children’s book

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – When Kira Bigwood, a Wilmington native, graduated from John T. Hoggard High School she had dreams of writing and publishing children’s books. “I’ve been working at this for eight years,” Bigwood said. “I have over 100 rejection letters of stories I’ve sent out that they said ‘no thank you,’ but, you know I learned from those, some of those had notes I would make those changes and I would just keep at it.”
WILMINGTON, NC
lptv.org

In Focus: New Books Published Entirely in Ojibwe

At the Mille Lacs Indian Museum on Wednesday, a celebration was taking place. “Today’s a really exciting day. We are celebrating the publication of five new Ojibwe language books that were produced through the Aanjibimaadizing [Changing Lives] program here in Mille Lacs and published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press,” said Anton Treuer, Bemidji State University Ojibwe Professor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Paintings
Photofocus

How to draw photography inspiration from other art forms

Itching to do a portrait project but have been out of ideas for a photo shoot? Don’t worry, it happens even to the best of us. The most obvious solution would be to look up other photographers’ projects and make a mood board out of the ideas we get from them. However, if you really want to increase your chances of making something new and interesting, you must try a different approach. Take some cues from the folks of Mango Street on how they get photography inspiration from other art forms.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Learn How to Draw Flowers, Trees, and Other Plants With These Books

At times when you don't know what to draw, nature is often the best muse. However, if you're not familiar with how to draw trees or flowers, plants can be daunting to approach. Luckily, you don't need a drawing class to get started. You can just as easily take charge of your creative journey by picking up an educational how-to-draw book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rapid City Journal

State poetry winner to have first book published

Todd Williams, winner of the South Dakota State Poetry Society’s 2021 chapbook contest, will have his first chapbook of poetry published this fall. “Objects in the Mirror are Closer Than They Appear” is a 22-poem collection that explores childhood, aging and loss. The chapbook will be available at sdpoetry.org/shop/. “Each...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mymodernmet.com

How Naturalism Art Moved Beyond Idealism To Capture Life’s True Details

Ever since the 17th century, the term “naturalism” has been used to describe art and literature that represents accurate details of a subject. By the 19th century, however, the same name was given to an official art movement. The Naturalism movement originated in France in the early 1800s in response to the Romanticism style. Painters who opposed the idealized depictions of subjects in Romanticism art sought to portray things exactly as they were.
VISUAL ART
country1037fm.com

Local Charlotte Artist Teaches a New Way to Create Art

Discover a unique approach to creating art on location: start with a loose, colorful watercolor sketch, let that layer dry, then add details in ink. The result? Sketches that are more vibrant, dynamic, and fun! Learn and practice this technique for yourself with Color First, Ink Later: A Dynamic Approach to Drawing and Painting on Location from Charlotte-based Urban Sketcher Mike Daikubara.
VISUAL ART
wvli927.com

Paul McCartney Publishes Latest Children’s Book

Paul McCartney has just published his latest animated picture book, Grandude's Green Submarine. The book, written by “Macca” and once again illustrated by artist Kathryn Durst, is the follow-up to the former-Beatle's Number One New York Times bestseller, Hey Grandude. According to the press release:. Grandude’s inventions are the stuff...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Clayton County Register

Lansing native publishes book ...

Martha Dunlevy Peters, a native of Lansing, has recently published a book, “Extracting Wisdom”. This book is about supporting a culture of excellence in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is infused with wisdom from young, seasoned and retired surgeons. All dental and medical teams will benefit from the messages of compassionate patient care and leadership. The author also shares her own story as an oral surgery patient and as a seasoned surgical assistant, providing a unique perspective from both sides of the dental chair. Her surgical journey as an oral surgery patient many years ago was followed throughout her native surrounding communities. Her book can be found on Amazon. Submitted photo.
LANSING, IA
theartofeducation.edu

Why Art Teachers Should Publish Their Work—“Unraveling Publish or Perish”

Have you ever heard the idiom “publish or perish” and immediately felt daunted? The phrase is typical in the world of higher education and implies that your career as a scholar will wither away if you don’t publish your research. Or you are not an expert in the content area you teach. Despite the dramatic implications of “publish or perish,” try not to let the phrase intimidate you. The expression is usually used to indicate the importance of publishing.
VISUAL ART
mymodernmet.com

Artist Creates Amazing Land Art That Will Be Wiped Away by the Ocean

While some artists attempt to create art that will last decades or even centuries, artist Jon Foreman makes large, intricate designs that last only a day. He uses the picturesque beaches in his home country of Wales as canvases for amazing land art that is eventually washed away by the ocean.
VISUAL ART
apaonline.org

Recently Published Book: Other Lives: Mind and World in Indian Buddhism

Sonam Kachru, Assistant Professor in Religious Studies at the University of Virginia, considers himself a historian of philosophy without borders. His research centers on the history of philosophy in premodern South Asia, with particular emphasis on the history of Buddhist philosophy. His first book, Other Lives: Mind and World in Indian Buddhism, discusses contributions to discussions of perception and experience made by the Buddhist philosopher Vasubandhu, simultaneously exploring what it means to understand a work of philosophy from another time and another intellectual world. In this Recently Published Book Spotlight, Professor Kachru explores connections between Vasubandhu and other philosophers, influences for the book, and the work’s relevance to our contemporary world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IGN

The Last of Us Part 2: How Naughty Dog Created Its Most Terrifying Monster | Art of the Level

The Last of Us Part 2's world can be brutal for its human characters, and that's before they even encounter the infected enemies that could lurk around any corner. Developer Naughty Dog outdid itself in TLOU 2 with the introduction of the Rat King, a monstrous, unique, boss fight creature, that is easily Naughty Dog's most terrifying monster yet, the star of a memorable showdown between players and the creature/ The Last of Us 2's Rat King was no easy feat to pull off, though, and so six members of the Naughty Dog TLOU2 development team spoke with IGN about the creation of The last of Us Part 2's terrifying monster. The developers walk us through the conception and design of the creature, the difficulties and ingenious tricks the TLOU 2 developers pulled off to make the Rat King an imposing foe in-game, and the gameplay and design hurdles and creative opportunities that arose as Naughty Dog created this new monster. Learn about design decisions of the Rat King's boss fight arena, how Naughty Dog sought to tease The Last of Us 2 players with clues of the Rat King's potential, and how TLOU2's sound, designers, artists, animators, and more all came together to create such a memorable fight in The Last of Us Part 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily News-Record

Turner Ashby Freshman Publishes First Book

BRIDGEWATER -- Every day when Avelia Shindyapin comes out of the locker room, she has her head in a book, according to gym teacher Greg Watson. When Watson sees she has a new book, he always asks, "What book are you reading today?" Recently, the answer surprised Watson. The Turner...
BRIDGEWATER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy