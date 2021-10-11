CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Boombox has a unique feature!

Jessie Mae
Cover picture for the articleI dont want to ruin the surprise – check out the video Techmoan shared on Youtube!. A look at the Mitsubishi TX-L50. This would be a typical 1980s boombox if it wasn’t for one very special and unique feature you won’t find in any other portable.

Twinfinite

Kirby Paldolce Collection Features Multiple Adorably Unique Figures

Earlier this week, Banpresto revealed a brand new collection featuring everyone’s favorite small, pink, spherical creature, Kirby. As you can see in the images below, there are three different types of figures currently available for pre-order. Each of these unique and adorable statues is made of PVC and ABS, costing...
notebookcheck.net

The Sony Xperia 5 III has a unique feature that many users always ask for

Despite its "old-school" design with relatively large bezels, the Sony Xperia 5 III is a very compact and light smartphone for today's standards. At the same time, the high-end smartphone from the Japanese manufacturer makes only few compromises compared to the flagship, the Sony Xperia 1 III. There are not only a few smartphone users who are looking for exactly that: a compact and light smartphone using components from the high-end segment. The focus of the Sony Xperia 5 III is its compactness on the technological level of the significantly larger Sony Xperia 1 III.
Android Headlines

Sony Has New TV Features Aimed Squarely At PS5 Owners

You can really use any TV for the PS5, but Sony says its new Bravia XR TVs are the perfect match thanks to new features. And, one might be inclined to believe the claim. Sony does make the PS5 after all. So it stands to reason that it might be putting a little effort into producing TVs that work amazingly with its 5th generation game console.
Boombox Mitsubishi Tx L50
Android Central

Google Search now has a handy feature to fix your out-of-tune guitar

It's available on mobile and desktop with a quick search for "Google tuner." Google Search has gained a new capability that helps you tune your guitar. The built-in chromatic tuner is accessible from any device with an updated browser and a capable microphone. After listening to your guitar, it will...
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – LED Glasses and Front Man Mask with @ecken and @videopixil

This week @adafruit we’re checking out the LED Glasses. For Timelapse Tuesday, we’re spotlighting the front man’s mask from Squid Game. https://learn.adafruit.com/adafruit-eyelights-led-glasses-and-driver/. LED Glasses Driver. LED Glasses Panel. STEMMA QT Cable. USB Battery – 2200mah. Timelapse Tuesday. Front Man Mask from Squid Game – hobb yeon. Stop breadboarding and soldering...
adafruit.com

Bendable color ePaper displays for wearables and more #ePaper #eInk #Wearables @imldresden

IML Dresden has developed a toolkit to easily prototype with bendable color ePaper displays for designing and studying body-worn interfaces in mobile scenarios. We introduce a software and hardware platform that enables researchers for the first time to implement fully-functional wearable and UbiComp applications with interactive, curved color pixel displays. Further, we provide a set of visual and sensory-rich materials for customization and mounting options. To technically validate our approach and demonstrate its promising potential, we implemented eight real-world applications ranging from personal information and mobile data visualizations over active notifications to media controls. Finally, we report on first usage experiences and conclude with a research roadmap that outlines future applications and directions.
adafruit.com

UPDATED GUIDE: Adafruit Metro Mini #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

There’s a new PrettyPins diagram in town, and it’s for your favorite little Arduino board – the Adafruit Metro Mini! The Adafruit Metro Mini guide Pinouts page has been updated to include the new pinouts diagram. The Downloads page has been updated with a link to the PDF on GitHub. Now it’s super simple to sort out which pin is which. Check it out!
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Solid core or Stranded Wire? – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Thick, thin, flexible or shapeable – solid core & stranded wire cover all the bases. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
TravelNoire

Black-Owned App Melanin On The Map Now Has A 'Travel Bae and Bestie' Feature

The founder of Black-owned app, Melanin on the Map, just added a Travel Bae and Bestie feature that will allow you to find love when you travel. When Ashley McDonough launched the app in 2019, her goal was to create a resource, specifically for Black travelers. App-users can find travel inspiration from other minority travelers, travel tips and deals, book travel directly through the app, and find ways to get paid while traveling.
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE! Mini LED Matrix Audio Visualizer @BlitzCityDIY @PaintYourDragon @ecken

In this project, you’ll learn how to build an audio reactive LED matrix using the 13×9 IS31FL3741 LED matrix and Feather Sense nRF52840 board with CircuitPython. The Feather Sense nRF52840 features a built-in PDM MEMs microphone for audio input. Audio is sampled via the onboard PDM microphone. The sampled data is then visualized with color.
adafruit.com

Squeeze Fan Ruggedized! #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Let’s just admit it, all of the squeeze fans available are just toys. They are fun to play around for 5 minutes, but cannot really be used functionally. The wind is too little, the hand gets caught in the blades, and nowhere to grab. This is an upgraded larger version where you can actually use it to cool down!
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi Zero FPC Camera Cable – 30cm long

This 30cm long camera cable is specifically designed to work with the Raspberry Pi Zero series (including Zero W and Zero WH) Just plug it into your Pi Zero’s camera port and then the other end into one of the official Pi Cameras for photo and video joy. Please note:...
adafruit.com

Retro Lite CM4 #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

5 – 5.5″ LCD IPS screen (parallel interface) AIO PCB including arduino (for control input), battery management, Back light boost converter and audio amplifier. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
adafruit.com

Mandalorian Darksaber Split by Color #3DThursday #3DPrinting

The Mandalorian Darksaber model designed by Polymath314 is gorgeous and I wanted to print it with the right color filaments to avoid painting anything so I split it up. The biggest challenge was setting up the hilt so the gray stripes were separated from the black areas but would still be easy enough to print. I managed to get it all to fit just right for me, but I wonder how well the tolerances work for other people.
adafruit.com

A 1978 2-XL Robot Makeover with Google Assistant and Raspberry Pi @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

How much better would things be if your AI assistant looked like a 1978 2-XL robot from Mego Corporation. Matt has a project that does just that, via the element14 Community:. Matt is quite picky about the looks of his AI assistants: he shies away from the uncanny valley and abhors the abstraction of a disembodied voice in his devices. With this in mind–and following his penchant for retro restorations–he decides to build a customized voice assistant into the body of one of his favorite “artificial intelligence”: the classic 1978 model 2-XL educational toy from Mego. In this first part in a 2-part series, Matt will walk through how the 2-XL toy robot worked, before setting up Google Assistant on the Raspberry Pi, training a custom wake word for the assistant, and rewiring the power supply with modern components!
adafruit.com

New Video! EyeLights LED Glasses and Driver @ecken @videopixil

Hey folks, for this week’s project video we’re taking look at the new EyeLights LED Glasses panel and driver board. We designed and 3D printed a set of frames for attaching the PCBs. If you’d like to design and model up something unique, please check out our 3D Models of them available on our 3D CAD parts GitHub Repo.
