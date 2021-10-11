“Nash Bridges” Movie USA Network Premiere Date Is Set

Nash Bridges fans will feast — and without none of that nap-inducing L-tryptophan — when USA Network premieres the long-awaited reunion movie during Thanksgiving weekend. The cabler has announced that the two-hour Nash Bridges telepic will air Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9/8c, with original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin reprising their roles as Nash and his partner Joe Dominguez, now elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. As previously reported, producers are hopeful that the movie will serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch. A pretty great poster was also released, as shown below. Written by Bill Chais, directed by Greg Beeman and based on the original 1996-2001 TV series created by Carlton Cuse, the TV-movie’s cast also includes Bonnie Somerville (NYPD Blue), Joe Dinicol (Arrow), Diarra Kilpatrick (Perry Mason), Angela Ko (Bigger), Paul James (The Last Ship), Alexia Garcia (Pose) and Scandal‘s Jeff Perry, reprising his Nash Bridges role as Inspector Harvey Leek. Johnson, Chais, Beeman and Cuse all served as executive producers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO