“Nash Bridges” Movie USA Network Premiere Date Is Set

By Roy Brown
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Nash Bridges” fans can get excited about the show’s reunion movie. USA Network says Don Johnson and Cheech Marin return to their roles for the project that premieres on November 27th. The show, about two San Francisco policemen ran from 1996 to 2001 on CBS. Jodi Lynne O’Keefe, who played...

