State Senator Sarah McBride and DSU Pres. Tony Allen tapped for DNC Cmte, amongst others

delawarepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic National Committee is welcoming five new Delawareans - who were nominated and approved during a virtual meeting on Saturday - to serve as at-large DNC members. The new members include DSU President Dr. Tony Allen, Molly Magarik - the secretary of Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services, State Sen. Sarah McBride, Brian McGlinchey, who has served as Managing Director of Wilmington-based McCarter Government Solutions since 2015, and Bonnie Wu, who has has served as a regional director in the office of Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) for 14 years.

www.delawarepublic.org

