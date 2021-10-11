CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Daily Headlines: Monday, October 11

By Scott Cole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
The Spun

Tim Tebow Has Message For Teams Facing Alabama Later This Season

Some analysts believe Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M last weekend will prevent the Crimson Tide from reaching the College Football Playoff. Tim Tebow, however, thinks that loss could be a blessing in disguise. During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Tebow discussed Alabama’s chances of making the postseason. He made...
Lancaster Online

Penn State notebook: Is Penn State becoming Wide Receiver U?

STATE COLLEGE - Is Penn State becoming Wide Receiver U?. Senior WR Jahan Dotson is the Nittany Lions’ best player and has been for a while now. Sophomore Parker Washington isn’t far behind and his classmate, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, appears to be coming on fast. Dotson, in particular, will be gone...
Scarlet Nation

Petras ready for Penn State

Spencer Petras is trying to eliminate any potential distractions this week as he prepares for the battle between # 3 Iowa and #4 Penn State. That might be easier said than done, but Petras is doing his best to limit outside noise and focus on the Nittany Lion defense. He...
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Travels to Mountaineer Invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's golf team travels to West Virginia for the penultimate tournament of the fall season when the Nittany Lions compete in the Mountaineer Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The 12-team field includes host West Virginia, Bowing Green, Drexel, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, George...
GoPSUsports.com

Quoted: Penn State vs. Iowa

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Days away from the clash between two undefeated Big Ten programs, Penn State is focused on preparing for the challenges that the Iowa Hawkeyes present. Head coach James Franklin spoke about the type of stringy defense that has allowed the Hawkeyes to lead the nation with 16 takeaways through five games: "Obviously, they do a good job of teaching it. I think their scheme allows them to capitalize on mistakes because they have their eyes on the quarterback, probably as much as anybody in college football, and they obviously do a great job of coaching it and drilling it and teaching it. I also think the length that they have at defensive tackle and defensive end also plays into that, because they're able to get their hands on some balls."
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Rewatch: Penn State

“I felt like our tempo, for parts of the game, was really good. I thought our offensive line grew a week ago, and they did some things today that were impressive ” - Kirk Ferentz. It was advertised as the type of game the Hawkeyes had not hosted in a...
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeye(HQ) Headlines: 5 things before Penn State

As the Hawkeyes move into preparations for No. 4 Penn State, so will we. Coach Ferentz and a handful of players spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here are the main takeaways from what they said. 1. The Hawkeyes understand the magnitude of the game, but it’s not a distraction.
WHO 13

Hawkeyes versus Penn State: A history

No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State this Saturday in Iowa City. It’s one of the biggest games in Kinnick Stadium history. But the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions have a long history of great games. We take a look back at some of the best ones from the last two decades.
cbs2iowa.com

I on the Hawks: Penn State

Iowa's New's Now Sports anchors Grant Becker, Jett Beachum and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe break down the biggest Iowa football game in more than 30 years. #3 Iowa hosts #4 Penn State Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Is this 2015 all over again? Iowa has more questions than answers after comeback win over Penn State

Weekly takeaways, perspective and trends in the Big Ten. As Iowa’s undefeated season has unfolded, there have been plenty of comparisons to the last time the Hawkeyes started 6-0 and went on an undefeated run, 2015. In that season, the Hawkeyes were heavily scrutinized as they won all 12 regular season games before losing in the Big Ten Championship Game, because they didn’t have a signature win.
Quad Cities Onlines

Hawkeye GameDay: Penn State at Iowa

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM) Jahan Dotson’s hands: The senior will be one of the better receivers Iowa faces this season. He leads the Big Ten with an average of seven receptions per game and six touchdown catches on the season. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Nazareth, Pa., native is a technician with his precision. Dotson has caught 35 passes for 446 yards this season. He also returns punts for the Nittany Lions, averaging 7.9 yards.
umterps.com

Maryland Heads to Penn State Friday

COLLEGE PARK, MD - The Maryland women's soccer team is back in action for one game this week when the Terps travel to University Park, PA to face Penn State. Kickoff at Jeffrey field is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus. THIS...
