Penn State Daily Headlines: Monday, October 11

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Days away from the clash between two undefeated Big Ten programs, Penn State is focused on preparing for the challenges that the Iowa Hawkeyes present. Head coach James Franklin spoke about the type of stringy defense that has allowed the Hawkeyes to lead the nation with 16 takeaways through five games: "Obviously, they do a good job of teaching it. I think their scheme allows them to capitalize on mistakes because they have their eyes on the quarterback, probably as much as anybody in college football, and they obviously do a great job of coaching it and drilling it and teaching it. I also think the length that they have at defensive tackle and defensive end also plays into that, because they're able to get their hands on some balls."

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO