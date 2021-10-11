CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Strong storms and widespread rain start new work week

By Zane Satre
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in awhile, the threat of severe weather has returned to the QCA. A strong low-pressure system will arrive from the south today, driving waves of showers and embedded thunderstorms into Iowa and Illinois through this morning. Severe Weather: Severe storms will be possible this afternoon, depending...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Strong storms possible Friday

Rochester, N.Y. — We're watching skies very closely this Friday. Once again we will see temperatures in the mid- and even upper-70s. One change from yesterday, though, will be the possibility of some thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening today. This cold front would provide the lift necessary to force...
ROCHESTER, NY
WYTV.com

Strong rain and storms starting Friday, continuing into Saturday morning

(WYTV) – Scattered thunderstorms may be strong (70%), with highs nearing 80. Tonight, more rain and storms (100%) are expected with lows near 60. Saturday, it will be rainy (80%) and windy with cooler temperatures in the 60s. Sunday, it will be partly sunny and windy with isolated snow-belt showers (30%) and temperatures in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Work#Tornado#Severe Weather#Qca
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Saturday Afternoon Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Afternoon highs are still on track to soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon.  We should see a mix of sun and clouds making it a beautiful Friday afternoon. Saturday starts off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase as the day gets underway.  Winds are expected to kick up and rain chances increase after 2 p.m. Widespread showers and thunderstorms develop as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, with that said some storms could be gusty prompting damaging winds.  Rain and storms should wrap after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Behind this front, temperatures and humidity levels will rapidly plummet. We go from highs in the 80s on Saturday to 60s on Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Cool and crisp fall conditions will prevail into early next week. FRIDAY – Mostly to Partly Sunny and Very Warm, Humid. High 83. SATURDAY — Very Warm, Humid. PM  Showers and T-Storms. High 80. SUNDAY — Partly Sunny, Blustery and Much Cooler. High 63. MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 64 TUESDAY — Sunny and Beautiful. High 68.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy