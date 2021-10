By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The final Nobel Prize of 2021 has gone to three economists, and there are two Pennsylvania connections to the winners. Half went to David Card, who won for pioneering research that showed an increase in the minimum wage does not lead to less hiring. That research was partly based on fast-food restaurants in Pennsylvania. The other half of the prize was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for creating methods to study natural experiments like the effects of minimum wage policy and immigration. That work has allowed researchers to better understand cause and effect in complicated social situations. Angrist is a Pittsburgh native, growing up in Squirrel Hill and graduating from Taylor Allderdice High School before going on to earn degrees from Oberlin and Princeton.

