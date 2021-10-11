CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Social media challenge dares users to ‘detox’ for 25 days for $2,500

By Nexstar Media Wire, Becky Willeke
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0JUo_0cNbXt8R00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Millions of Facebook and Instagram users had to go hours without checking their feeds on Monday, but could you do it for 25 days straight?

Facebook, as well as subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp, all suffered a six-hour outage Monday, forcing users to abstain. But a new social media challenge is paying people $2,500 if they can voluntarily stay off social media for 25 days.

What caused Facebook, Instagram to go down? Here’s what we know

All Home Connections, which is affiliated with AT&T, is trying to encourage the healthy use of social media and will reward one lucky applicant with the cash prize for pausing their social media use for nearly a full month.

The site says the winner will also be asked to set activity goals for their detox and use a mood tracker to reflect on the experience.

The Social Media Detox goes as follows:

  • Spend five days tracking your mood while using social media as normal.
  • For 25 days, delete social media apps from your phone and tablet.
  • During those 25 days, set goals and work on them regularly and track your mood on the provided app and task sheet.
  • At the end of the month, share how the detox affected you in a short write-up or video.

You can apply to take part in the detox by submitting an application by Oct. 25 at noon MT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 8

Related
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Detox#All Home Connections#At T#Eyewitness News
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
WTVCFOX

How to find and delete old accounts online

Ever get frustrated when you try to close an account online, but you can’t figure out how, so you just forget about it? Keeping all that unused personal data lying around the internet could put your digital privacy and security at risk. Now, Consumer Reports reveals some tips and tricks to help you say goodbye to unwanted accounts once and for all.
INTERNET
NBC Miami

If Facebook Is Canceled, Then What?

More than 3.5 billion people lost their connection to their social networks when Facebook’s portfolio of apps went down October 4, 2021. The combined reach of Facebook (2.797 billion people), WhatsApp (2 billion), Messenger (1.3 billion), and Instagram (1.287 billion) covers most of the global online population (4.72 billion). Facebook’s numbers alone account for 35% of all living humans while WhatsApp is used by a quarter of human civilization.
INTERNET
The Independent

‘You’ll do’: Woman ‘speechless’ after opening message from Hinge match

A young woman has said she was “speechless” after reading the opening message from one of her recent Hinge matches, which read simply: “Yeah. You’ll do”.Stephanie Campbell, 22, originally shared an image of the message on Twitter alongside the caption: “Again. Speechless. Someone should tell me this is a joke.”Due to the number of responses she received, some of which she says were abusive, Campbell has since taken a break from Twitter.Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Campbell explained that messages such as that are not unusual on dating apps.“I’d matched with him but I hadn’t been on the app for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KTAR News

When to reply ‘stop’ to an automated text messages

Q: Does replying with “STOP” on unwanted text messages really work?. A: If it feels like you’re getting a lot more text messages these days, both legitimate and questionable, it’s not your imagination. Every study on text messaging shows that people respond at a significantly higher rate and much quicker...
INTERNET
People

Senator Posed as 13-Year-Old Girl on Instagram to Reveal 'Dark Places' Teens Can Go with a 'Finsta'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal discussed his office's research during a hearing about the effects social media can have on young people's mental health and well-being. A quick glance at Sen. Richard Blumenthal's verified Instagram account shows he knows how to take a selfie. But to find out what it's like for a 13-year-old girl to use the social media app, he and his staff created a fake account and posed as one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

Facebook and Instagram went down again this afternoon

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the company posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Instagram tweeted a similar statement, evoking distressed “This Is Fine” vibes with its emoji choice (🥲 ).
INTERNET
Popular Science

What we know about why Facebook went down

Update: By Monday evening Eastern time, Facebook was beginning to return for some users according to anecdotal reports. Facebook is down, and the internet is freaking out. Just before noon Eastern time on Monday, users started reporting error messages when they tried to access Facebook or the apps it owns like WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the New York Times. The Facebook-owned virtual reality platform, Oculus, is also affected. Downdetector, which monitors real-time web activity and traffic across sites, has documented and tracked outage reports; it has posted a red banner on its homepage saying that “reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Facebook, which may be impacting your service.”
INTERNET
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

803
Followers
437
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy