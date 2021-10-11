CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Best ranking ever for Cincinnati at No. 3

By AP Sports
92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yxb0Y_0cNbXjYP00
UGA Photo credit USA Today/IMAGN Network

Georgia was the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs (62 first-place votes) moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama lost at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

After falling out of the rankings last week for the first time this season, the Aggies are back in at No. 21.

Alabama was one of two top-five teams to lose Saturday, opening the door for several teams to rise to rare heights.

Iowa is No 2, up one spot after winning a top-five matchup with Penn State. The Hawkeyes have their best ranking since they reached No. 1 in 1985.

No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever.

No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

No. 5 Alabama had a run of 14 straight polls at No. 1 snapped. It is out of the top three for the first time since 2019.

The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936.

Oregon slipped in at No. 9. Kentucky moved up five spots to No. 11 for the Wildcats' best ranking since 2011.

POLL POINTS

—The last time Georgia was No. 1 was the 2008 preseason poll, but the Bulldogs slipped after the first week of games — even though they won —- and has not been back.

This is the 16th time overall the Bulldogs have held the top ranking and the first time they have been a unanimous No. 1.

OUT

Auburn dropped out of the rankings after losing for the second time this season. The Tigers were the latest team smothered by Georgia's dominant defense.

Auburn did manage to score an offensive touchdown against the Bulldogs, just the second one this season yielded by Georgia.

CONFERENCE CALL

The only other league that has had half the top 10 in the rankings is the Southeastern Conference, which has done it 23 times, according to ESPN.

Not including last season when some FBS teams were ineligible for the poll early in the season because their conferences were not planning on playing a fall schedule, the last time the SEC had five top-10 teams was the final regular-season poll of 2019.

SEC — 7 (Nos. 1, 5, 11, 13, 17, 20, 21).

Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 2, 6, 7, 8, 10).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 4, 12, 25).

ACC — 2 (Nos. 16, 22).

American — 2 (Nos. 3, 23).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 9, 18).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 24).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 15).

Independent — 2 (Nos. 14, 19).

RANKED vs RANKED

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia. The de facto SEC East championship.

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas. The Longhorns get a crack at the other undefeated Big 12 team this week after a crushing loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Georgia Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#College Football#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Regions Bank#Texas A M#Aggies#Penn State#Hawkeyes#Ohio State#Michigan State 10th#Tigers
92.9 FM Sports Radio

(Tigers/AARP/NCAA RULING-AUDIO): Memphis could hear back on NCAA/IARP Ruling on Monday (10/11). More here from 929's G&J

Multiple sources have confirmed that the IARP (Independent Accountability Resolution Process) for the NCAA, which is responsible for reviewing select complex infractions cases in Division I, could announce it's "ruling on Memphis" next Monday, October 11th, 2021. Mark Giannotto and Jeffrey Wright discussed the upcoming ruling and date for an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 FM Sports Radio

American Conference Rebuffed by Mountain West Schools (AUDIO Analysis: Jason Smith on the Geoff Calkins Show Reacts)

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) is preparing for exit of the University of Cincinnati, the University of Central Florida, and the University of Houston with conversations behind the scenes for replacement schools. Recently The Athletic's Brett McMurphy reported that Colorado State and Air Force (after SDSU and Boise State reportedly turned down the AAC) would potentially leave the Mountain West Conference to join the American Athletic Conference. On Friday (10/1/21), it appears that no Mountain West teams will be joining the American according to Pete Thamel/Yahoo!.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

174
Followers
944
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy