Experts warn of possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu this winter
Experts are warning we could see what they are calling a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu this coming winter. Millions of children get sick with the flu every year and tens of thousands are hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Research being presented at an American Academy of Pediatrics conference shows pandemic precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, helped stop the spread of flu and other common respiratory viruses last season.www.cbsnews.com
