Public Health

Experts warn of possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu this winter

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are warning we could see what they are calling a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu this coming winter. Millions of children get sick with the flu every year and tens of thousands are hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Research being presented at an American Academy of Pediatrics conference shows pandemic precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, helped stop the spread of flu and other common respiratory viruses last season.

Beth Turner
4d ago

We do still have other viruses and they get worse during the cold months. 3 of my 5 children almost died from RSV alone so if you add covid to it, it'll probably be fatal. Yall need to stop playing these political games and realize this is a public health issue that we all have to do our part to stop. It's not political unless you make it political.

Starfleet Command
4d ago

We are seeing the beginning of the injection-induced DEATH WAVE already here in New York and New Jersey's hospitals . The bulk of the victims will die at the height of the usual flu season, during the fall and winter, as a result of pathogen priming . Most of these deaths will be from ordinary cold viruses, as we are already confirming from bronchoalveolar lavage of the current crop of victims, who are of course being FALSELY written up as covid victims at the instructions of the hospital administrators who need newer models of LUXURY CARS . The injections will cause antibody-dependent enhancement of any bacillus or virus which wanders into a victim's airways because these injections SHUT DOWN the body's production of CD-8 killer cells, rendering the patient essentially HELPLESS .

Kathy Oliver
4d ago

okay so from October 2020 thru April 2021 there was only 2 cases of flu 🤔🤔🤔

Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cdc#Flu Shots#Covid 19#Rsv#Cbs Miami
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is slowing, but with only 56% of the population fully vaccinated, our current downturn could turn "up." "That's still way too high," said Dr. Fauci about having 95,000 cases a day; he'd prefer to see less than 10,000. With the nation's 700,000+ COVID deaths top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union yesterday. Read on to hear five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

As winter approaches, many Americans may be nervously recalling the COVID-19 surge of last year, and wondering whether we're barrelling toward holidays-on-lockdown 2.0. Scientists are considering the same questions, but reassuring that the U.S. is "definitely, without a doubt, hands-down in a better place this year," as Boston University's Dr. Nahid Bhadelia told The New York Times. Experts are cautioning Americans to remain vigilant in preventative measures, but also leaving room for optimism. Though another winter surge is "plausible," writes the Times, the Delta-driven wave of coronavirus cases is likely winding down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Live Here, COVID is Spreading Fast, Experts Warn

The coronavirus, with its Delta variant, is stalking through the country, as surges are hospitalizing mainly unvaccinated people—with some vaccinated folks catching it, too, albeit with usually, thankfully less severe symptoms. Where is COVID rising fastest across the USA? Read on to see which areas are in the most trouble right now, according to experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Experts Warn

As the calendar turns to October, nationwide COVID-19 cases continue to flatten and decline. But in some regions of the country, the virus hasn't heard the news. Several states are reporting double-digit increases in new cases and hospitalizations, leading to serious shortages of hospital beds and at least one governor imploring his constituents to get vaccinated while warning of an imminently rising death toll. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic’

As winter looms and hospitals across the U.S. continue to be deluged with severe cases of COVID-19, flu season presents a particularly ominous threat this year. We are researchers with expertise in vaccination policy and mathematical modeling of infectious disease. Our group, the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh, has been modeling influenza for over a decade.
PUBLIC HEALTH

