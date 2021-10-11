CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The best Switch OLED games

By Marshall Honorof
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch OLED is a premium variant of Nintendo's handheld hybrid, featuring a sturdy kickstand, a robust set of speakers and an Ethernet port in the dock. However, the Switch OLED's biggest advantage is its seven-inch OLED screen, which displays games in more detail, and with much richer colors. While the Switch OLED's screen still caps out at 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it's still a striking way to play some of our favorite Switch games.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Buyer’s Guide

Releasing alongside and its amiibo, the Switch OLED upgrades the familiar console in some key ways. For handheld players in particular this represents a tempting option thanks to its namesake screen — read on to learn what else is new and how you can get your hands on this new console model.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Switch OLED model, Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered, more

Nintendo Switch OLED model, , Alan Wake Remastered, and Far Cry 6 are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent using our “GEMATSU” coupon code.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Action Game#Switch Lite#Video Game#Ethernet#Oled
ClutchPoints

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Release Date: Where to buy Switch OLED

The newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model comes out soon. Here’s everything you need to know. The OLED Model is an improved version of the original Nintendo Switch model. The new system features a 7-inch OLED screen. OLED stands for organic electroluminescent diode which gives better picture quality with higher contrast ratios, better power efficiency, and faster response times. The OLED model also has an improved adjustable stand, which allows you to play the Switch with less flimsiness. Out of the box, the Switch OLED Model comes with a dock with a wired LAN port, which also works with the previous Switch model. The OLED Model also comes with 64 GB of internal storage and enhanced audio.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo Switch OLED review: screentime

Buying an upgraded version of a gadget can be complicated. It’s not always immediately clear what’s changed or if those changes are even useful to you; this can happen with iterative phone updates or, more recently, the latest generation of game consoles from Sony and Microsoft. In the case of the latest Switch, though, Nintendo made things easy: all that matters is how much you care about the screen.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Restock Update – GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart & More

The Nintendo Switch OLED launch is almost here and we have some restock updates for many retailers. Just a few hours from now the Nintendo Switch OLED console will be officially available. The demand for the console hasn’t budged down since the moment it was announced. With many still interested...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch OLED review: "Clearly the best version, but complicated to recommend"

Looks aren't everything, the old saying goes, but when the Nintendo Switch OLED is this good-looking it's hard to deny that looks are definitely important. As the name suggests, the headline feature of this new Nintendo handheld upgrade is a positively stunning 7-inch OLED screen that dominates the console in a way that makes it feel so much bigger than the original Switch or its smaller sibling, the Nintendo Switch Lite. But when the initial lust fades to appreciation, it's easy to realize that good looks will only get you so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED model releases on October 8. Ahead of that, reviews for Nintendo's latest piece of hardware have arrived, shining a light on what critics think. The system costs $350, which is $50 more than the standard model. So you might be wondering if spending more to pick up the new model is worth your money, especially as rumors of a 4K model of the system continue to grow. We're rounding up reviews for the OLED here to help you make an informed decision.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Comparing The OLED, Switch, And Switch Lite Screens

We have to admit to being just a little bit envious of Alex and his three Switches, but it does come in handy for videos like this. Alex has impressively managed to sync up all three Switches playing the intro cutscene to Super Mario Odyssey, showing off the OLED's higher contrast and brighter-seeming colours.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Nintendo said the Switch OLED Joy-Con controllers are the best version (but still working on the 'drifting' issue)

Today is the day of the official Nintendo Switch OLED launch globally. In case you missed it, the official price is RM1699 and you can probably find some in our local gaming stores across the nation. In conjunction with the launch, Nintendo also released an interview with the Switch OLED developers on their thoughts of the new console variant.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to download games faster on Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED

If you’ve ever bought a digital game or owned a video game console, you know that downloading games can take hours at a time before you even have a chance to play them. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and even the Nintendo Switch require some downloading of the games to the system’s memory before you have a chance to play them. This is done to make load times faster or because part of the game isn’t included on the disc and needs internet downloads to be able to play the game at all.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to connect Airpods to Nintendo Switch OLED?

If you prefer gaming at night or playing your favorite game with multiple people in the room, it may be a decent idea to use a headset or earphones so you can focus on the gameplay. While some players decide to purchase gaming headsets specifically for playing games, others may go with what they have on hand. If you have a pair of Airpods, you can use them on your Nintendo Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Is the Switch OLED Worth It? Switch vs Lite vs OLED Comparison

Nintendo launched its Switch OLED model, but, how does it fare in comparison to the original Switch and the Switch Lite? Does the Nintendo Switch OLED worth it?. At last, Nintendo released the newest member of the Switch family. Fan’s hype is real and pre-orders sold out almost immediately. Now...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Restock: Walmart, Best Buy, Antonline, GameStop & More Expected This Week – October 11-17

If you’re looking for the new Nintendo Switch OLED, we’ve got eyes on a new restock wave between October 11-17. Ever since the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED, we knew it’d be a console that’s hard to get your hands on. The OLED is in just as high demand right now as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, two consoles which are notoriously rare at this point in time.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Nintendo Switch OLED has a fantastic hidden upgrade

The Nintendo Switch OLED model has a number of clearly labelled improvements — double the storage, a better dock, an improved kickstand and that OLED panel — but it apparently has a hidden improvement that Nintendo hasn’t flagged… until now. In an ‘Ask the Developer’ interview on the official Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Best Nintendo Switch OLED model screen protectors 2021

The new Nintendo Switch OLED model has released, bringing with it a larger 7-inch screen than the original Nintendo Switch. As such, it needs a larger screen protector to keep it safe. There are plenty of options out there, but some are definitely better than others. We've rounded up the best options to choose from. To keep your new device safe, don't forget to grab one of the best Switch OLED model cases as well.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy