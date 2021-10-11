CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, IN

Global Payments CEO says open to big deals again

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (Reuters) – Global Payments Inc CEO Jeff Sloan said in an interview he would be open to a large acquisition again, two years after acquiring peer TSYS in a $21.5 billion all-stock deal, while continuing to chase small bolt-on purchases to bolster growth. “I certainly see deals as big...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Unveils Crypto Regulation Proposals, Says They Can Ensure US Remains Global Financial Leader

Coinbase chief executive officer Brian Armstrong is circulating a crypto regulation proposal that he believes will ensure that the US remains a global financial leader. The exchange is launching the Digital Asset Policy Proposal (dApp) to anticipate the evolution of a blockchain-driven and decentralized internet and the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a new asset class.
MARKETS
mymixfm.com

Italian tech startup MotorK eyes $175 million Amsterdam IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Italian software company MotorK said on Thursday it aimed to raise 150 million euros ($175 million) with an initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the Amsterdam stock exchange before the end of this year. MotorK offers a software platform for car dealers to help them manage...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payments Fintech SumUp Acquires US Payments and Marketing Platform, Fivestars

the London-headquartered payments service provider with more than 2,800 employees across three continents, confirms its acquisition of Fivestars, which is one of America’s largest two-sided local commerce networks that “combines a marketing platform with integrated payments.”. SumUp has reportedly paid $317 million for the acquisition (in a mix of...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, IN
Atlanta, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
mymixfm.com

Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala unit acquires a U.S. franchisee of Taco Bell

DUBAI (Reuters) – A unit owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company has acquired one of the biggest franchisees of Taco Bell Corp in the United States, according to a statement on Thursday. Mubadala Capital, an asset management subsidiary, bought K-MAC from Lee Equity Partners Opportunity Fund, the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Financial-Planning.com

Morgan Stanley buys $43B firm while adding ‘very big teams,’ CEO says

Morgan Stanley’s wealth manager is operating much differently than it and other giants of the industry did in CEO James Gorman’s first 30 years in the business, he said. After acquiring a massive retirement plan consulting firm with $43 billion of fee-based assets across 600,000 participants, Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit is expanding to the tune of $311 billion in net new client assets this year, the firm said in disclosing its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 14. Besides the rising equity values benefitting all wealth managers, Gorman credits the integration of E-Trade after Morgan Stanley completed the $13-billion deal last October and inflows this year for a majority of the firm’s roughly 16,000 advisors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Software#Credit Card#Reuters#Global Payments Inc#Tsys#Global Payments#Mineraltree#Holdings Inc
mymixfm.com

Swiss bank UBS closing brokerage business in Mexico – sources

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Swiss bank UBS is closing its brokerage in Mexico, said three people familiar with the matter, following in the footsteps of other large global financial institutions that have opted to leave Latin America’s second largest economy. The reasons for the closure were not immediately clear....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

JPM CEO Jamie Dimon says market too focused on supply chains

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday said Wall Street is losing sight of the big picture of an economic rebound with a current fixation on supply chain disruptions. "There's not one company I know that is not working aggressively to fix their supply chain issues," Dimon told analysts on the firm's quarterly earnings call. "I doubt we'll be talking about supply chain stuff in a year. I just think we're focusing on it too much and it's simply dampening a fairly good economy. It's not reversing a fairly good economy." Dimon said credit card and debit card spending is up, the consumer sector remains healthy and the economy is growing by 4%-5%.
MARKETS
pymnts

Wirex: Mastering the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Opportunity

Cryptocurrencies are gaining more attention from consumers and businesses today, with businesses analyzing how virtual currencies could address their payments needs. Businesses looking to go global are particularly interested in them as they search for solutions that can help them ease the pain points associated with cross-border B2B payments. Several challenges still must be addressed before cross-border digital currencies can be supported at scale, according to Pavel Matveev, CEO of multicurrency digital wallet and money transfer service Wirex.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

PhonePOS expands in Hungary with Global Payments Europe

Germany-based information technology company Rubean and Global Payments Europe (GPE) have announced successfully expanding Rubean's PhonePOS core business for small and mobile merchants in Hungary. GPE is a subsidiary of payment technology and software solutions provider Global Payments. Rubean is currently growing its mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
mymixfm.com

Digital ad demand helps Publicis hike 2021 growth outlook

(Reuters) – French advertising group Publicis raised its outlook for 2021 on Thursday as a global shift towards digital media and e-commence helped its third-quarter organic growth exceed market expectations. Demand for digital advertising helped Publicis, which has sought to attract new customers by promising targeted campaigns based on large...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion

Australia's Till Payments has raised US$80 million to fuel international expansion, beginning with North America. Avenir Growth, Woodson Capital, Akuna Capital and Regal Funds Management joined the Series C funding round for Till. Founded in 2012, the firm promises to take the complexity out of payments with single-source solutions that...
MARKETS
pymnts

Sunday CEO Says QR Code Payments End Game is Making Cost of Payments Free for Restaurants

When it comes to consumer payments, table-service restaurants are far behind their own industry and many others too. Simply put, restaurant payments often look and happen the same as they did decades ago. Consumers wait for a server to bring the bill, then wait for them to come back and pick up the customer’s credit card, and then wait again for them to return the customer’s card to sign and leave a tip.
RESTAURANTS
mymixfm.com

U.S. banks see wealth management boom on borrowing, new assets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Big U.S. banks’ wealth management businesses put in another stellar performance in the third quarter, buoyed by record levels of new money flowing into accounts and surging demand from clients to borrow against their investment portfolios. Morgan Stanley Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income of $10.6 billion. CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank results were "strong" as the economy continued to improve and its businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum seen before the pandemic. The stock rose 2% in pre-market trades. Shares of Bank of America are up 42.3% in 2021, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mymixfm.com

China to encourage development of pensions, insurance for delivery sector

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top banking and insurance regulator said it would encourage insurers to accelerate the development of commercial pension products and accident insurance for gig-economy workers such as couriers and takeout deliverymen. China has in recent years experienced a delivery boom powered by millions of couriers who work...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy