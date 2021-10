Polker has launched a countdown timer on their website to the official date of the much-anticipated ‘Testnet’ Game Launch. The timer indicates that the game is going to go live on the 11th of November and you can sign up to be part of this now. Polker is set to be the first fully free-to-play and play-to-earn blockchain NFT game in the space. The game is built on Unreal Engine, so not only does it have the power of the blockchain behind it – it has unparalleled graphics. Polker has developed a truly powerful and immersive game that pulls both the gaming world and blockchain space together for a full-throttle experience.

