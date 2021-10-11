Family Weekend 2021: It’s Great to Be Back

This past weekend felt like a homecoming in more ways than one. It's been two years since the last full-on, in-person Family Weekend at UConn, and Huskies were determined to make the most of it. Parades, games, rides, Dairy Bar ice cream - and, most importantly, lots of time spent with family members and good friends as the autumn season goes into full swing. In this gallery, photographer Kayla Simon '23 (CLAS) captures some of the high points and excitement from the past weekend. Thanks for coming, UConn Nation; we can't wait to do it again next year.