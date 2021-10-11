CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family Weekend 2021: It’s Great to Be Back

uconn.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend felt like a homecoming in more ways than one. It's been two years since the last full-on, in-person Family Weekend at UConn, and Huskies were determined to make the most of it. Parades, games, rides, Dairy Bar ice cream - and, most importantly, lots of time spent with family members and good friends as the autumn season goes into full swing. In this gallery, photographer Kayla Simon '23 (CLAS) captures some of the high points and excitement from the past weekend. Thanks for coming, UConn Nation; we can't wait to do it again next year.

today.uconn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Towerlight

Family weekend schedule: Keep your family busy this weekend at these TU events

Towson University (TU) will be hosting Family Weekend Oct. 8-10. The Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences is hosting a night under the stars on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. in the Science Complex planetarium. After the show, families can go outside and view the stars with telescopes.
TOWSON, MD
Flagler College

More than 220 families and friends joined in on the festivities this weekend for the College’s Saints Weekend

Photo caption: Alumni owned business Hennessey Events created a spectacular selfie spot display for families to enjoy. Dr. Melissa Scotch, parent and adjunct professor, said, “Saints Weekend and, in particular, participating in the Parents Leadership Council is about being present in my son’s life and having fun connecting with other families.”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
University of Cincinnati News Record

What UC students can expect from this year’s Family Weekend

This weekend, students and their families will gather on campus for the university's annual Family Weekend. The three-day event, which starts on Oct. 8, invites families to spend time together and participate in a variety of activities. Residence halls and dining centers will be open all weekend long for families to check out, with events starting Friday morning and continuing until Sunday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Weekend#Dairy Bar#Clas#Uconn Nation
videtteonline.com

Cool2Duel competes at ISU during Family Weekend, winning the crowd's favor

Dueling pianos group Cool2Duel competed at Illinois State University on Oct. 2 at the Brown Ballroom as part of the family weekend event. The group’s two musicians are Noel Leaman and Dan Louisell. They have been performing at ISU for over 10 years, though last year’s performance was cancelled due to COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
record-courier.com

Great weather, great fun had over Kent State Homecoming weekend

Kent State University Alumni could not have asked for better weather for the return of the annual Homecoming parade. Saturday morning started out in the mid-50s and warmed up slowly as the day progressed. The clear blue sky and cool breeze made waiting for the parade to start a welcome experience. The parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m., but people were claiming their seats along East Main Street earlier at least an hour beforehand.
KENT, OH
105.7 The Hawk

Fantastic Family Fun New Jersey’s Great Pumpkin Train

If you are looking for a fun Autumn / Halloween event, then you might wanna take a ride on the Great Pumpkin Train with Delaware River Railroad Excursions. The Great Pumpkin Train ride is a fun family activity and autumn April & I took a ride to Warren County for the train which is based in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Phillipsburg is about a 2-hour ride from Ocean County.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Journal & Sunday Journal

Step back in time during this weekend's farm museum festival

HEDGESVILLE -- This weekend, the L. Norman Dillon Farm Museum holds its 35th annual Fall Festival. Visitors step back in time and glimpse a part of the area’s farming past. A recent donation of some of that old equipment is a 1930s tractor from someone down the road at Canon Hill. Check out all the gas engines and tractors as they put-put away doing the work of yesteryear.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
adelphi.edu

Spirit Weekend Is Back in Person to Celebrate Adelphi's 125th Anniversary

Spirit Weekend is one of Adelphi's newest and already most beloved traditions. From Casino Night to Prestigious Panthers, it's a weekend where students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members can come together to show Panther pride and connect with one another. This year, from Thursday, October 14, to Sunday, October...
GARDEN CITY, NY
unomaha.edu

Family Weekend

Join your student for Family Weekend to celebrate homecoming and experience UNO! We can't wait to see you on campus for family-friendly events packed with Maverick Spirit and fall-themed activities; Oct. 8-10. Join the Office of New Student and Family Programs for Family Weekend Oct. 8-10 for events and Homecoming...
OMAHA, NE
milton.edu

Family Weekend

The Parents’ Association Dinner for Class III Families (Pritzker Tent) The Parents’ Association Dinner for Class IV Families (Chapel Tent) Please note that these dinners are for parents, guardians, and caregivers only. Refreshments will be available in the Chapel Tent throughout the day. Remarks by Head of School Todd Bland...
MILTON, MA
miamistudent.net

The parents are coming: Family Weekend 2021

It’s finally that time of year again — Miami University will host an in-person Family Weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend’s expansive slate of events begins 711 days after Family Weekend was last held in-person, with a volleyball match against Akron on Thursday, Sept. 30. The weekend runs through Sunday, Oct. 3 and features a range of sports, dining events, open houses, info sessions and more.
OXFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy