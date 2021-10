Georgia is 6-0, No. 1 in the polls, No. 1 in ESPN's FPI, and No. 1 in ESPN's SP+ rankings. The Dawgs are set to play their fourth Top 25 opponent of the season this Saturday as they host No. 11 Kentucky, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN's College GameDay and SEC Nation both set to be in Athens, and CBS set to televise the matchup. ESPN attempted to break down each College Football Playoff contender's "fatal flaw," starting with Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO