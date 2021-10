After six years full of anticipation and rumors, Adele is finally ready to bless the world with some new break-up anthems. The pop star teased a new single called “Easy on Me” on social media on Tuesday, posting a 20-second clip from what appears to be the song’s music video shot in her typical black-and-white style. In the snippet, Adele can be seen popping a tape into her car’s cassette player and turning up the volume before cutting to a glimpse of her signature cat eye makeup. As the music starts to play, she drives the car packed full of her belongings down a country road with her sheet music flying out the window. The music stops short before Adele’s voice can be heard, but not before informing her fans that the full track will be released on October 15.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO