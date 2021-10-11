New website to showcase water quality initiatives in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association has announced the launch of FarmersForCleanWater.com, a new website that showcases the industry’s work to safeguard Wisconsin’s water resources. WPVGA leaders say their organization has long been a strong and vocal advocate for farmer-led water quality initiatives, and this website will enable the organization to better highlight that information. The new website serves as an online action center where visitors can receive a detailed update on WPVGA’s work — and then share that information with others. It features a detailed look into several different areas and tools used by agriculture leaders across the state to safeguard our water resources, and it outlines research that reinforces those efforts.