Indians Fall to Jackets

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Indians were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Clear Creek-Amana the week before, but injuries sustained from that game bled over to their homecoming bash with Newton on Friday as the Indians scratched and clawed with the Cardinals before eventually falling, 50-26. “Last week we had a lot of guys dinged up,” Oskaloosa head coach Brett Doud said. “It's been a rough week, just with shuffling guys in and out. We had a lot of practice this week at shuffling guys to different positions and making it work but I'll just give props to our guys. You can't help injuries, some of those guys want to be out there practicing, and they just couldn't do it physically. But the guys that were practicing stepped up and they don't complain about getting tons of reps so we're battling and we're going to keep continuing to try to get better and just continue to develop.”

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO