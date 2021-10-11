CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Indians Fall to Jackets

By Bob Roberts
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Despite racking up 321 in total yards, including 213 yards through the air, the Vidalia Indians could only reach the end zone one time and fell to the 6th ranked Yellow Jackets of Jeff Davis High School 26-7, Friday in Hazelhurst. The Indians reached the red zone 4 times against...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night. Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by...
HIGH SCHOOL
Corbin Times Tribune

JACKETS FALL: Sayre remains unbeaten with 35-17 win over Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets got to see firsthand just how good unbeaten Sayre is. The Spartans jumped out to a 14-0 lead and then scored 21 unanswered points to put the game out of reach while wrapping up a 35-17 decision over the Yellow Jackets during Friday’s matchup.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Oskaloosa Herald

Banged up Indians fall to Cardinals on homecoming

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Indians were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Clear Creek-Amana the week before, but injuries sustained from that game bled over to their homecoming bash with Newton on Friday as the Indians scratched and clawed with the Cardinals before eventually falling, 50-26. “Last week we had a lot of guys dinged up,” Oskaloosa head coach Brett Doud said. “It's been a rough week, just with shuffling guys in and out. We had a lot of practice this week at shuffling guys to different positions and making it work but I'll just give props to our guys. You can't help injuries, some of those guys want to be out there practicing, and they just couldn't do it physically. But the guys that were practicing stepped up and they don't complain about getting tons of reps so we're battling and we're going to keep continuing to try to get better and just continue to develop.”
OSKALOOSA, IA
charltoncountyherald.com

Mistakes prove costly as Indians fall to Turner County, 13-7 on Friday

The Charlton County Indians suffered their first loss of the season last Friday night when they dropped a 13-7 decision to the Turner County Titans. An ankle injury to leading rusher Jaylen Lilley occurred midway through the second quarter and from their the Tribe couldn’t get any consistent offense going. Fourteen penalties kept the Tribe offense from sustaining any drives.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Davis
Lexington Clipper-Herald

In a close match, Cozad Haymakers fall to Ogallala Indians, 16-13

COZAD — It was the final points in the fourth quarter that would put the Ogallala Indians up for the win against the Cozad Haymakers during their game on Friday, Oct. 1. This was Cozad’s first loss of the season. In the Haymakers homecoming game, the first quarter would prove...
COZAD, NE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Fall Sports Soundbites: Vikings, Jackets on opposite ends of Homecoming nail-biters

In front of jam-packed bleachers, both the North Branch Vikings and Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets were involved with thrilling gridiron battles as the climax of Homecoming activities, with the two teams ending on opposite sides of the scoreboard. After cruising through the first half of their season, North Branch saw their toughest...
ISANTI, MN
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Bulldogs Sink Vikings on Saturday

The Wheeler County Bulldogs defeated the Treutlen Vikings 20 – 9 in a defensive struggle on Saturday in Alamo. The game was moved to Saturday after heavy rains made the field at Wheeler County High School unplayable on Friday night. Treutlen scored first midway through the first quarter when a...
WHEELER COUNTY, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Prep for Georgia Southern Fall Shootout

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will send four Yellow Jackets to the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout this weekend. The 11-team field will compete in a two-day tournament featuring doubles and singles action. Joining Georgia Tech in the field are Arkansas State, Chattanooga, Davidson, Emory, Georgia State, Jacksonville State,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#The Jacket#American Football#The Vidalia Indians#Yellow Jackets#Pat#The Jeff Davis
mybuckhannon.com

Volleyball Lady ‘Cats fall in straight sets to Yellow Jackets

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball team (2-11, 2-2 Mountain East Conference) fell in a road match to West Virginia State (15-2, 4-0 MEC) on Friday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute, W.Va. WVWC Leaders. Jenny Lundy and Makenzie Yates both reached the double-digit kill mark....
INSTITUTE, WV
chatsports.com

Duke Stung Late By Yellow Jackets, Falls 31-27

When Steve Logan was on WRAL, he used to say that fans would see a field goal and think: great! Three more points! But a coach would see a field goal and see four left behind. And those four left behind put Duke in a bad spot Saturday. After Charlie...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kenosha News.com

Southeast Conference football: Indian Trail falls at Horlick in shootout; Tremper loses at Franklin

The scoreboard at venerable old Horlick Field in Racine must’ve been ready to just give out on Friday night. In a wild Southeast Conference shootout, Indian Trail and Racine Horlick combined for over 1,000 total yards and exactly 100 points, but it was the Rebels that hung on for a 51-49 victory in a game critical for both teams’ playoff eligibility.
RACINE, WI
Ottumwa Courier

JUCO volleyball: Indian Hills falls to Highland, Butler

HIGHLAND, KS – The Indian Hills volleyball team dropped in the national rankings from 15th to 19th after dropping a pair of matches at the Highland Community College triangular. The Warriors opened up against Highland, dropping the first two sets 27-25 and 25-19 before rallying to extend the match by...
HIGHLAND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Urbana Citizen

Indians beat Fairbanks; WL-S, Triad fall

MILFORD CENTER – Top-ranked Mechanicsburg rallied to beat Fairbanks, 42-14, in OHC football Friday night. The Indians led, 21-14, at the half. Mechanicsburg (8-0) plays at WL-S (1-6) next Friday night. Northeastern 42, WL-S 21. SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern defeated WL-S, 42-21, in OHC football Friday night. For the Tigers, a...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Crusaders Fall In State Playoffs

L-R: RTCA Seniors Ellie Graham, Marli McCranie, Morgan Newsome, and Madison Williams and Freshman Meredith Durden (center.) The Lady Crusader finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and a #5 seed heading into the playoffs. The Lady Crusaders traveled to Briarwood on Monday for a double header. In game one Meredith Durden was sensational in the circle Surrendering only 3 hits and striking out 8. The Lady Crusaders took the lead in the 4th when Ellie Graham singled to open the frame, Charlee Ely's sac bunt and Graham's heads up baserunning moved her over to third, following an infield pop up Meredith Durden Singled in Graham on a 2 strike pitch. Briarwood answered in the bottom of the 5th when 2 errors led to 2 runs. Coming down to their final at bat the Crusaders were able to load the bases and plate the tying run thanks to a key infield single by Marli McCrannie but left them loaded on double play and headed to the bottom half tied 2-2. Briarwood was able to score on a wild pitch and a walk off single to win game 1, 3-2.
SPORTS
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Irish Pull Away in Second Half to Down Vikings

The Dublin Fighting Irish scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to break open a close game at halftime and down the Treutlen Vikings 54 – 12 at Bobby Driggers Stadium Friday night. Dublin scored on their first two possessions of the night to pull out to a 13...
DUBLIN, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Lady Indians Roll Josey!

The number one ranked Vidalia Lady Indians steamrolled an overmatched Josey Eagle team 15-0 and 26-0 in round one of the GHSA State Softball Playoffs. The Lady Indians racked up 28 hits in the two games, while Bailey Holland, Tymber Harris, and Madison Starr kept the Eagles hitless over the six innings pitched.
SPORTS
CBS Miami

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Profile: American Heritage DB Jacolby Spells

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Jacolby Spells made the move from offense to defense. This is one switch that is paying off for him and his American Heritage football team. “I get to hit people. I like to get physical. Yea I like to get physical,” said the defensive back, who gave up playing wide receiver. “Do you like to talk to?” Mike Cugno followed up. “Yeah, I’m talking for sure. Really, I am the whole season. Like, I’m going to be there in your face the whole time,” Spells said. American Heritage DB Jacolby Spells at practice. (CBS4) Spells...
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy