Indians Fall to Jackets

L-R: RTCA Seniors Ellie Graham, Marli McCranie, Morgan Newsome, and Madison Williams and Freshman Meredith Durden (center.) The Lady Crusader finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and a #5 seed heading into the playoffs. The Lady Crusaders traveled to Briarwood on Monday for a double header. In game one Meredith Durden was sensational in the circle Surrendering only 3 hits and striking out 8. The Lady Crusaders took the lead in the 4th when Ellie Graham singled to open the frame, Charlee Ely's sac bunt and Graham's heads up baserunning moved her over to third, following an infield pop up Meredith Durden Singled in Graham on a 2 strike pitch. Briarwood answered in the bottom of the 5th when 2 errors led to 2 runs. Coming down to their final at bat the Crusaders were able to load the bases and plate the tying run thanks to a key infield single by Marli McCrannie but left them loaded on double play and headed to the bottom half tied 2-2. Briarwood was able to score on a wild pitch and a walk off single to win game 1, 3-2.
