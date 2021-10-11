The Boulder Chamber View: Toward an even more vital Boulder

“Our Restaurant Revitalization Fund loan was approved and funds will be dispersed shortly!” texted Casey Easton, founder of Foodlab, Boulder’s coolest home-grown recreational cooking school. I was working as Congressman Joe Neguse’s liaison to small businesses at the time, so I knew that Foodlab, along with thousands of other companies in our community, had suffered immensely during the pandemic. Casey was finally getting a much-deserved break — or so she thought.