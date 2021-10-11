TBI Issues an Endangered Child Alert for a 10 Year-Old Girl

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issuing an Endangered Child Alert for 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell out of Bedford County. Trisha is 4’5”, 64 lbs. with blonde hair & hazel eyes. She was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans & slide sandals with pink & silver mermaid sequins. She has a known medical condition. If you have seen Trisha or have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.