CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Annoushka teams up with Temperley for sweet bridal line

By Emma Samuel
tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriven by a mutual love of designing elegant but wearable pieces, fashion designer Alice Temperley and jewellery designer Annoushka Ducas have joined forces to create a collection of bridal jewellery for someone looking to find the perfect accessory for the big day which can be worn over and over again.

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Temperley
brides.com

Bridal Fashion Week

Twice a year, an event called Bridal Fashion Week helps bring the runway to the aisle. For brides and fashion lovers around the world, it's a chance to see the latest collections from designers who are eager to showcase their newest creations for the season. While you may not get the chance to sit front-row at a show, we believe it's important to understand Bridal Fashion Week and use it as a tool for wedding planning. And with our ultimate guide, you'll be able to do just that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bridalmusings.com

We’re Celebrating Bridal Fashion Month At Bridal Musings This October!

Normally, around this time I’d be rearranging my closet readying my bridal street style choices – always too many white silk slips – for Bridal Fashion Week in New York City. We all know why this isn’t happening (I’m looking at you, wedding disrupter COVID-19). Thankfully, this year’s Bridal Fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds And Pearls#Fashion Designer#British#Temperleylondon Com
mobilebaymag.com

Tips for Hosting a Bridal Shower

When it comes to party planning of any sort, Fairhope business owner Rene Mashburn is always one to go above and beyond, never backing down from a challenge. “I love to dream big — complex, extra-ordinary, multilayered thinking. So, given that kind of self-inflicted modus operandi, it takes time, resources and manpower to achieve what I can dream.”
FAIRHOPE, AL
myneworleans.com

Extra Bridal Buzz

Morilee By Madeline Gardner has released its Spring ’22 Starlight Collection of wedding gowns that pull inspiration from the mystery and beauty of the stars. In addition to luxe fabrics and ethereal movement, the Starlight Collection incorporates mesmerizing details, brilliant reflecting layers and delicate textures. With a hint of whimsy, and the designer’s love of glamour and romance, the line includes subtle sparkle and dramatic silhouettes. Think twinkling layers of airy fabrics with hand beading and sequined starbursts. Flattering new necklines include the “Bridgerton”-inspired square-neck style and the modest ballerina oval. Cup corsetry also is part of the collection. Several gowns also feature light, detachable skirts and detachable flirty sleeves for more versatility. As brides have had to alter their wedding plans due to the pandemic, Gardner decided to deliver diverse options that could carry a bride from the ceremony to the dance floor—regardless of the situation. The gowns are available at Pearl’s Place in Metairie. morilee.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sourcing Journal

Bianca Saunders, Hiut Tap Isko for Sustainable Fabrics

British men’s wear designer Bianca Saunders tapped Isko for a second helping of its sustainable denim fabrics. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection includes indigo and ecru denim jackets and loose-fitting jeans featuring Saunders’ signature twisted seams. Standout looks include a two-tone denim jacket and an ecru denim zip-up jacket with matching jeans for both. Isko’s fabric is used in seven looks, all of which include the mill’s innovative production methods, including its R-Two platform which uses recycled fibers as well as reused cotton that comes from its own production loss, and EFD—known as “eco for dye”— which skips the pre-bleaching process and saves...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KGET

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
SPY

The Best Blazers That Fit in with Weekend Plans and the Occasional Office Appearance

A blazer, much like a white dress shirt and a pair of dark jeans, is a menswear item that is the basis for dozens of outfits. You can find the best blazers for men that fit in with weekend plans and the occasional office appearance. Why? Because the best blazers for men can go with both jeans and trousers. But how do you know the best blazer for you? Normally, we’d suggest going into a store or consulting a tailor, but as there are times when you really need a blazer but can’t get to your favorite store, so shopping online...
APPAREL
The Independent

Silk Works London review: Can its mulberry pillowcase really banish our bedhead?

Small lifestyle business Silk Works London was launched during the 2020 lockdown. Since then, its range of silk products and patterns hasn’t stopped growing.Within the mulberry silk collection is eye masks, scrunchies, face masks and pillowcases. Each item is made from 6A silk (the highest grade available), and in a thread density of 22 momme.Sibling founders Laura and Lydia’s passion for silk was inspired by their Persian grandmother, who swore by sleeping on a silk pillowcase for her skin and frizz-prone hair. Spurred on by this, they spent three years sampling silk fibres to develop a core collection. While also...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy