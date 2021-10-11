Family of fully vaccinated man who died from COVID-19 urging everyone to 'not let down your guard'
The wife of a fully-vaccinated, North Palm Beach man who died from COVID-pneumonia is urging everyone to “not let down your guard,” regardless of their vaccination status. Vincent Konidare died on Sep. 19, after initially testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2. His wife, Jaime Konidare, said he had no preexisting conditions. Vincent Konidare received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.www.wesh.com
