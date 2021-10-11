Emerson reaches $11B deal to merge industrial software businesses into AspenTech

St. Louis, Missouri (October 11, 2021) — Jeremy Jackson, Founder of SKY Marketing Consultants, a boutique agency located in Kirkwood serving the wealth management industry, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies. Jackson will work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and will contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other marketing experts across the country. Jackson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. “We are honored to welcome Jackson into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.” Prior to founding SKY Marketing Consultants in 2014, Jackson worked in marketing roles at Wells Fargo Advisors and Edward Jones. His book, The Marketing Handbook for Financial Advisors, reached #13 on Amazon in the Marketing category. “I lead a niche agency serving an exclusive set of clients, so I’m thrilled to join the Forbes community to connect with other creative leaders and innovative companies who serve clients outside of our niche,” said Jackson. “I’m excited to share insights from our unique experience and to learn from others who play in this space.” ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

