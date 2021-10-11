CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson reaches $11B deal to merge industrial software businesses into AspenTech

By Erik Siemers
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 4 days ago
Emerson Electric Co. on Monday confirmed plans to merge its industrial software businesses into Aspen Technology in a deal valued at $11 billion. The Ferguson-based maker of industrial automation technology (NYSE: EMR) said it is paying $160 per share, including $6 billion in cash, to AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) shareholders in exchange for a 55% stake in the firm.

