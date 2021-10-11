CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Commissioners Seeking Applications for Library Board Seat

1808Delaware
1808Delaware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one (1) member to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees. This public board consists of seven (7) members who each serve a seven-year term on the library board. In order to be eligible for appointment, the individual must be a registered voter within the library district or Delaware County. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one (1) member to serve a full term beginning January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2028.

1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-Town News

Millstone residents seeking seats on K-8 Board of Education

MILLSTONE – Four candidates are seeking three three-year terms on the Millstone Township K-8 School District Board of Education in the 2021 election. No residents filed a nominating petition to run for two one-year terms and the winners of those terms may be decided through write-in votes. The four candidates...
MILLSTONE, NJ
Worthington Daily Globe

Friends of the Library, Library Board agree to work on communication

WORTHINGTON — Communication between the two groups has been an issue, but the Friends of the Nobles County Library and the Nobles County Library Board plan to work on it in the future, sending representatives to each other’s meetings when needed. “I don’t think it would be monthly,” said Pete...
WORTHINGTON, MN
Daily Freeman

Election 2021: Three Denning candidates seek two town board seats

DENNING, N.Y. – Residents on Election Day will choose between three candidates to fill two Town Board seats carrying four-year terms. Kevin Smith, 58, a retired employee from the state Department of Corrections, is seeking a fifth term on the Democratic and Republican lines. He has lived in the town for 55 years and has one child.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Colorado Springs Independent

Mayor seeks to fill Housing Authority Board seat

Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board. This volunteer position will be effective from Jan. 11, 2022–Jan. 11, 2026 as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month, according to a city-issued news release. The Board meets the third Thursday of each month.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Herald-Palladium

Van Buren County to maintain commissioner seats

PAW PAW — Using the latest population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a commission has voted to keep the number of Van Buren County commissioners at seven. The county’s apportionment commission made its decision two weeks ago, based on the 2020 Census population report.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:. • Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 4 regular meeting. • Took no action on a memorandum of understanding between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Keith Bell about the...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
williamsonhomepage.com

WCS school board’s District 4 seat goes to lifelong Franklin resident after commissioners’ lopsided vote

The nomination faced a gauntlet of naysayers and familiar outbursts from angry parents, but the Williamson County Commission voted overwhelmingly Monday night to fill the vacant District 4 Board of Education seat with Josh Brown, a lifelong Franklin resident and fourth-generation Williamson Countian. Brown was one of 10 candidates who...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Library
mocoshow.com

MoCo Board of Education Seeks Applicants for Appointment for Vacancy in District 3

Individuals who live in Board of Education District 3 in Montgomery County are invited to apply for the vacancy created by the passing of Mrs. Patricia O’Neill in September. The appointment of an individual to complete the remaining year of the current term will be made by the Board of Education. The appointment process includes a review of submitted applications, personal interviews, voter registration verification, and confirmation of district residency. The Board intends to interview selected candidates on or about.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Star News Online

Meet the candidates: Navassa Board of Commissioners

Four candidates are running to represent District 1 on the Navassa Board of Commissioners. Incumbents Minnie Brown and Tony Burgess and are joined on the ballot by challengers Ida White Dixon and Ernest Mooring Jr. Voters in Brunswick County have three options to cast a vote in this year's municipal...
NAVASSA, NC
Delaware Gazette

Member sought for library board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees. This public board consists of seven members who each serve a seven-year term on the library board. In order to be eligible for appointment, the individual must be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor Public Library Board looking to fill seat

Fairport Harbor Public Library is accepting applications to fill a seat on the library’s board of trustees set to become vacant Dec. 31. The trustee must be a resident and registered voter of Lake County, and they will be appointed to complete the vacated term through Dec. 31, 2024, according to a news release.
FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Monroe Evening News

Peven returning to Library Board

Rob Peven, a former director of the Monroe County Planning Department and a former longtime employee there, is returning to the Monroe County Library System Board of Trustees. County commissioners approved of his reappointment to the body for another five years Tuesday as recommended by Nancy Bellaire, director of the library system. His term will end Dec. 31, 2026.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Daily Freeman

Lloyd supervisor faces election challenge; 4 candidates seek 2 seats on Town Board

LLOYD, N.Y. — The town’s first-term supervisor is being challenged in his bid for re-election, and four candidates are vying for two seats on the Town Board. The supervisor candidates are incumbent Fred Pizzuto and David Plavchak. The winner will serve for two years. Running for four-year terms on the Town Board are incumbent Leonard Auchmoody, Salvatore Cuciti, John Fraino and Lisa Green.
LLOYD, NY
Colorado Daily

Boulder seats Library District Advisory Committee

Twelve people are now selected to serve on the Library District Advisory Committee, which will help as Boulder Public Library begins the process of library district formation. The members of the committee are: Alicia Seidle, Annette Dula, Cara Schenkel, Chip, Deborah Read Fowler, Jane Sykes Wilson, Joanna Rosenblum, Joni Teter, Kevin Miller, Michelle Denae Garcia-Morrissey, Miho Shida and Peter Pollock.
BOULDER, CO
cascadebusnews.com

Visit Bend Seeks Applicants to Fill Open Position on Board of Directors

Visit Bend is seeking applicants interested in serving a three-year term on the organization’s board of directors. Applicants should be direct stakeholders in Bend’s tourism industry. One vacant position is currently available, and the new board member will begin his/her/their term at the November 16 board meeting. Applications are due...
BEND, OR
homenewshere.com

Wakefield’s Town Council seeks to fill Board of Health seat

WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Town Council is seeking Wakefield residents, 18 years of age and older who are interested in serving on the Board of Health to fill the remainder of a three-year term ending April of 2022. The Wakefield Board of Health is the Town's health policy and decision-making...
WAKEFIELD, MA
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

540
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy