Commissioners Seeking Applications for Library Board Seat

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one (1) member to the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees. This public board consists of seven (7) members who each serve a seven-year term on the library board. In order to be eligible for appointment, the individual must be a registered voter within the library district or Delaware County. The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one (1) member to serve a full term beginning January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2028.