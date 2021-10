The medical device industry has transformed over the last decade, driven by an explosion in the Internet of Mobile Things and increased connectivity. As complexity around the technology, supply chains, and management of these devices grows, so have security concerns. Traditionally benefiting from no connectivity, or security through obscurity, today's medical devices are complex systems with multiple layers of commodity-based hardware and software. As a result, medical devices today are more vulnerable to generic threats that target mainstream software libraries and operating systems like Windows and Linux. In fact, according to the "Healthcare Breach Report 2021," medical device attacks increased by 55% in 2020.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO