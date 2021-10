An impressively lightweight bike with a snappy, nimble and responsive feel that provides a truly confidence-inspiring ride on all but the roughest of surfaces. For 2022, the Specialized Crux changes its role within the brand's line-up. What was previously a pure cyclo-cross race bike has now merged into a bike with a little extra versatility, taking aim at the public's ever-growing interest in gravel while retaining its fast pace, short-race heritage. Okay sure, the existing Specialized Crux was already a genuinely capable gravel bike - most 'cross bikes are - but for 2022, the Crux acknowledges and embraces its dual role.

