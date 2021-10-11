CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Are Corey and Evelin still together from 90 Day Fiance?

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey and Evelin‘s relationship has shown a few cracks on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, leaving fans to question their current status. As the current season gets well underway, there is lots of discussion about a woman called Jenny, who Corey cheated on Evelin with. Following the October 10th...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – fans shocked by Corey and Evelin’s secret marriage

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have said they feel “duped” by news that Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas from the show are already married.A key storyline on the show’s new season is the upcoming marriage of the pair. After years of setbacks, the couple finally told Evelin’s family and set a date for the upcoming ceremony in the first two episodes of the show.However, fans have now learned the pair were married in 2019 after the couple finally disclosed the revelation to viewers. In episode four of the new season, Evelin’s sisters Lipsy and Lesly claimed...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester Split After 4 Years Together

It’s over. Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, who starred in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, have called it quits after four years together. The Connecticut native, 31, confirmed the news on Sunday, October 3, when she posted a video via Instagram with the caption, “Some rumors are true — #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single — we’re all single!! Now don’t go all at once to his DMs ladies or he’ll never be able to sort them all out.”
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

How old is Ed on 90 Day Fiance? Young pics explored

Big Ed is back on 90 Day Fiance, but this time on The Single Life spin-off. TLC viewers are now wondering how old the reality star is. The second season of The Single Life is now being aired, following the first time we met Ed on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Corey Rathgeber Opens Up About His Secret Marriage to Evelin Villegas: ‘It Was Very Private’

Wedded bliss! Corey Rathgeber revealed the real reason he and Evelin Villegas tied the knot in 2019 but didn’t tell anyone until now. “Here is the full and complete story of when and how me and Evelin got married!” Corey, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 20, after fans called the duo “fake” in their TV story line.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Denimgirlashia
nickiswift.com

How Did Russ And Paola From 90 Day Fiance Meet?

Given the sheer number of internet hangouts available to anyone with a Wi-Fi connection, it's easy to think that the couples from "90 Day Fiance" and its ever-expanding franchise must all meet through that instant avenue. But that isn't always the case. Sometimes, they meet while one of them visiting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
realitytitbit.com

Are MIC's Liv and Tristan back together after filming series 22?

Made in Chelsea has been the source of several relationships and break-ups, including for Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps. The E4 reality show is known for its posh, affluent group of cast members, who usually find themselves in bundles of gossip and drama. Liv and Tristan have had a rocky...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Becca and Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise still together?

Becca and Thomas were romantically intertwined on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, and many are wondering if that continued. It is the spin-off of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, which sees alumni from the show all gather on a beach in the search for love. However, now...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Michael Jessen Of 90 Day Fiance Confirms What We All Suspected

"90 Day Fiance" fans grew to love Michael Jessen and his fiance Juliana Custodio on Season 7 of TLC's hit series. Michael, a jet-setting 42-year-old wine entrepreneur, revealed on the show that he met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia — when she was just 20 years old. The impoverished Brazil native barely had an education and worked with her family as a seamstress before she met Michael, who "pledged that [he] would support her ... financially if she needs help." But to make things even more complicated, Michael has two young children from a previous marriage, who aren't exactly keen on having such a young stepmother. "She's closer in age to us than she is to you," Michael's son told him. "She kinda looks like the age of someone who would babysit us or something," he continued in a confessional.
TV & VIDEOS
dreddsinfo.com

90 Day Fiance Juliana Breaks Up With Michael After He Goes Broke

90 Day Fiance Michael Goes Broke – Juliana Breaks Up With Him. 90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Juliana Custodio and her husband, Michael Jessen, have split. The news broke just hours after court documents show that Michael’s home has gone into foreclosure – suggesting the sugar daddy is now broke.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Co-Stars Dating in Surprise Romance

TLC's reality dating show 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life's second season premieres on Nov. 12, and it already promises to be full of drama. In the first trailer, it was revealed that former 90 Day Fiance cast members Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were dating. Meester formerly dated Darcey Silva in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons 1 and 2, while Tarazona was with Timothy "Tim" Malcolm in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Who is the richest 90 Day Fiance star and how did they get their money?

TLC hit series 90 Day Fiance proves that reality TV fame doesn’t always lead to riches. Some cast members come to the hit series with a high net worth, while others profit from their newfound fame. Whether it stars complaining about the TLC salary or asking fans for GoFundMe donations,...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Will 90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Ever Marry Again?

"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. ​​"It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy