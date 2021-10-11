The Intellivision Amico Has A Unique Approach To Physical Media And Digital Ownership

Dire Wolf Digital has announced that they’ll be partnering up with Renegade Game Studios and Foxtrot Games to bring their award-winning two-player card game The Fox in the Forest to iOS, Android, and PC devices next week. The Fox in the Forest was designed by Joshua Buergel and originally released several years back as a physical card game of the “trick-taking" variety. Two players are each dealt 13 cards with the remaining cards in the deck used as a draw pile. Flip the top card in the draw pile over to reveal what the trump suit of that round. Each player will play one card from their hand with the trump suit and cards played determining which player wins the “trick" of each round. Play goes on until both players’ hands are empty and then you’ll tally up the score based on the tricks that each player has won.

