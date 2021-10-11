The Intellivision Amico Has A Unique Approach To Physical Media And Digital Ownership
The Intellivision Amico is a rather interesting new system that's heading to the market, a game console focused on 'family-friendly' content (age ratings below 10) that brings to mind a mix of Wii and Wii U in concept. That said it's also had its share of issues; there have been online spats, controversies over some of those involved in the project, and multiple delays to the hardware. We tackled quite a few of those issues in a summer interview that you can read here.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0