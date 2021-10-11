CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Forced Nurse To Kneel Before His Dog, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

By Meera Suresh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.

Tom Graham
4d ago

Did Any if you clowns actually read the article? An Egyption doctor made his male nurse bow to his dog. No hijab no Burkka and not in India.

Charity Leigh
4d ago

just like it is a sin to be forced to get a vaccination or for a woman to be forced to cover her face!! All in which our very own government is making us do!!

Wanda Haarsma
4d ago

The man stated that he did what he was told, because he knew that it was a joke...🤔🤔Sorry..but my mind is going to the gutter...This could have also been a sexual thing, but they were smart enough to not record that part of it...🤔Could it be?😏

