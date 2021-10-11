CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos's Viral Tweet Is Only 38 Words, But It Teaches a Master Class in How to Handle Criticism

By Justin Bariso
Inc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Amazon's founder and one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos is no stranger to criticism. At times, he's used that criticism to grow, making big changes in Amazon. For example, when lawmakers chastised the internet behemoth for its warehouse workers' low salaries, Amazon increased its minimum wage to $15 per hour, becoming one of the first large retailers to do so.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Jeff Bezos Interrupted William Shatner's Profound Speech To Spray Champagne

William Shatner visited space Wednesday in a brief trip he called “the most profound experience I can imagine.”. In an emotional conversation with Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos afterward, he sought to translate raw emotion into words and reflect on what had just occurred. But it seems Shatner’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barron Trump
Person
Jeff Bezos
The New Yorker

Jeff Bezos Thrusts Into Space

Barry Blitt, a cartoonist and an illustrator, has contributed to The New Yorker since 1992. In 2020, he won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inc.com

With 1 Emoji Elon Musk Gave Jeff Bezos Exactly What He Wanted--And What Every Founder Needs

Recently on Twitter and amid the battle between billionaires, Jeff Bezos posted an inspirational tweet of a picture of a newspaper from 1999 stating that Amazon was doomed for failure, along with the caption, "Listen and be open, but don't let anybody tell you who you are..." To which, Elon Musk, replied with one simple emoji that is far more powerful than Bezos' three sentence statement: a second place medal.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

This 3-Word Strategy Fuels Amazon's New Work-From-Home Policy--and $386 Billion in Revenue

In a recent policy announcement, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy put an end to the ever-looming question of if--and when--staff will return to the office. He stated that the decision will be up to individual teams and that they are to be "guided by what will be most effective for our customers." But below the surface of the seemingly straightforward policy, it's a deeply strategic--and genius strategy that involves just three words.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo
The Guardian

How did Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin fail to dominate the billionaire space race?

If there were any rocket company expected to be at a comparable level of technological achievement to SpaceX, it is Blue Origin. The company was founded by the former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2000, just two years before SpaceX set up shop in California. In 2015, Blue Origin became the first company to send a rocket above the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, and land it again. While this is not as challenging as bringing a rocket back from orbit – as Musk has taunted Bezos in the past – it was still a major milestone in the history of private space exploration. And unlike Musk, Bezos actually knows what it’s like to ride on his own rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

With Just 7 Words, Elon Musk Tweeted a Remarkable Truth About Talent that Most Companies Ignore Completely

You might remember that, a few months ago, Tesla held an artificial intelligence (AI) focused event. If you do remember it, it's probably as the event when the company's CEO, Elon Musk, introduced the Tesla Robot. Well, sort of. The character that danced on stage was actually just an actor in a robot costumer. And, whether Tesla ever intends to introduce a walking humanoid robot that you can buy and have in your house is questionable.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

Jeff Bezos shared a 22-year-old article predicting Amazon's failure to show how to deal with criticism

In Amazon's early days, Jeff Bezos didn't pay much heed to his critics. Decades later, he seems ready to finally call them out. Bezos, the world's second-richest person, took to Twitter over the weekend to offer his advice on accepting criticism without letting it deter you. On Sunday, Bezos unearthed a 22-year-old cover story from financial publication Barron's with the headline "Amazon.Bomb."
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Overtakes Jeff Bezos as World’s Richest Man and Wants Him to Know It

The attachment of importance to being the world’s richest man by either Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos is arguably an unnecessary rivalry. Elon Musk, the founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the electric car manufacturer, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) now has bragging rights as the world’s richest man, and he is flaunting it to Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). According to the update on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk’s networth is now pegged at $224 billion and is miles apart from Jeff Bezos’s $189 billion. In the year-to-date period, Musk has added as much as $54 billion while Bezos has lost approximately $1.64 billion within that time frame.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy