BUCKHANNON — National Fire Prevention Week will be recognized this week—October 3-9—with this year’s theme dedicated to “learn the sounds of fire safety.”. Each year, a week of October is dedicated to fire safety and can be used as a time to raise awareness for the need of volunteerism within local volunteer fire departments. Upshur County has a total of seven volunteer fire departments, and each has their own distinct ways of helping the communities they serve.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO