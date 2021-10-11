CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Police Drag Black Paraplegic Man Out Of Car During Traffic Stop, NAACP Investigates [Video]

By Suneeta Sunny
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A video of a Black paraplegic man getting dragged out of his car by Ohio police during a traffic stop last week has sparked an investigation, authorities said. The body cam video released on Oct. 8 showed Clifford Owensby, 39, repeatedly telling the officers that he could not use his legs when they requested him to come out of the car while he was stopped and arrested in Dayton on Sept.30. In the video, Owensby can be seen crying for help when the officers forcibly removed him from his vehicle by pulling his arm and hair.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Society
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Illegal Drugs#Racial Injustice#Washington Post#The Post#Usa Today
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy