Ohio Police Drag Black Paraplegic Man Out Of Car During Traffic Stop, NAACP Investigates [Video]

A video of a Black paraplegic man getting dragged out of his car by Ohio police during a traffic stop last week has sparked an investigation, authorities said. The body cam video released on Oct. 8 showed Clifford Owensby, 39, repeatedly telling the officers that he could not use his legs when they requested him to come out of the car while he was stopped and arrested in Dayton on Sept.30. In the video, Owensby can be seen crying for help when the officers forcibly removed him from his vehicle by pulling his arm and hair.