Predicting Rutgers Football’s Future: There’s Still Cause for Optimism

As I was walking out of SHI Stadium after Saturday’s loss to Michigan State, I listened more than I talked. I do this most of the time anyway, because it actually hurts me to scream that much on defensive third down plays at my advancing age, but I listened especially closely this time because I was curious to hear how negative people were talking around me. I’d of course expect some negativity after a game where RU was expected to play close, but didn’t. But from what I heard (without getting into specifics), you’d think Rutgers was 0-6 again.