The midsize pickup is a smart choice for those who don't need a full-size truck. In its third year of production, the 2021 Ranger successfully fills the midsize void in the Ford truck lineup created when the last version was discontinued. Although the full-size F-150 is the best-selling truck in America, the Ranger is a good choice for those who do not need something that big, especially if they spend much time in urban traffic.

BUYING CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO