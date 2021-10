Microsoft's latest OS has started to appear on new PCs in retail, and it is also rolling out as an upgrade for select Windows 10 PCs. Windows chief Panos Panay has blogged about the release, the first major Windows update with him at the helm, and of course gives it a glowing testimony. Panay claims that Windows 11 is "an exciting milestone… which brings you closer to what you love, empowers you to produce and inspires you to create". For most of us, I would say, Windows is just something that lets our PCs run the games and apps we use day to day, and the best thing it could do is stay out of the way without introducing bugs and security gaffes.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO