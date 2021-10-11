CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 takeaways from Washington's 33-22 loss to the Saints in Week 5

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fyioh_0cNbMEvH00

The 2021 Washington Football Team manages to reach a new low each week. In Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints, it was a game plagued with Washington mistakes on both sides of the ball.

Washington’s beleaguered secondary was beaten deep on two touchdowns, one of which was a hail mary at the end of the first half when Washington’s defenders didn’t even attempt to make a play on the football.

Yes, it was ugly.

On offense, quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked very much like a career journeyman filling in for the injured starter. Heinicke completed 20 of 41 passes with two interceptions.

The loss drops Washington to 2-3 on the season, with the Kansas City Chiefs on deck in Week 6.

Here are five takeaways from Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Saints:

Taylor Heinicke is who we thought he was

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j21uJ_0cNbMEvH00
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball as New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) defends during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke’s performance continues to vary from week to week. He led Washington to an impressive come-from-behind win over the Falcons last week against a bad Falcons defense. This week, against a much better New Orleans defense, Heinicke was all over the place.

Not only was Heinicke intercepted twice, but he also had other passes that should’ve been intercepted. He missed open receivers throughout the game, opting instead to force the ball into coverage to Terry McLaurin.

Heinicke’s arm isn’t strong enough to make some of the throws he attempts. He’s a fun player who can give you a lift off the bench, but if he plays 16 games, defenses will adjust. Heinicke is who he is, and that’s not a long-term starter.

Terry McLaurin could've had a much bigger day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1co2Up_0cNbMEvH00
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) defends during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin’s final stat line reads like he had a rough game. Washington’s No. 1 wide receiver caught four passes for 46 yards. McLaurin was mostly lined up against his former college teammate, Marshon Lattimore, in what was a good battle.

Numerous times, McLaurin beat Lattimore, but had to pause and wait for a Heinicke throw that was either behind him, or a bit too high.

Don’t believe what you read that Lattimore shut down McLaurin. Go back and watch the game. McLaurin should have had a bigger game, but was let down by his quarterback.

It's time to end Curtis Samuel's season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWtLY_0cNbMEvH00
Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Washington Football Team won 34-30. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Curtis Samuel was listed as questionable on the injury report after making his debut last week against the Falcons. He played sparingly, and re-aggravated the groin injury that has given him trouble since minicamp.

Fans have seen this movie way too often about a new acquisition. When he’s hurt in the summer and coaches say it’s no big deal, then it’s a big deal. Maybe Washington should’ve activated him from injured reserve but not played him immediately. Who knows.

It’s time to pull the plug on Samuel’s season. If he isn’t healthy, it’s not worth jeopardizing his future by playing him in a meaningless season.

Chase Young is on the board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsmv7_0cNbMEvH00
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young finally got on the board in the sack column Sunday when he sacked Jameis Winston and forced a fumble. Defensive tackle Daron Payne picked up the ball and returned it to give Washington outstanding field position.

While Young didn’t record another sack, it was big for him to just get that first one. This was an impactful play that helped the team, but the offense failed to deliver.

This secondary is just.........bad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oSaI_0cNbMEvH00
Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints got on the scoreboard first when Winston found Deonte Harris for an easy 72-yard touchdown. Safety Landon Collins failed to get proper depth as the speedy Harris zoomed past him and it wasn’t even close.

Then, there was that hail mary which will stick with Washington fans for years, much like Jim Zorn’s “Swinging Gate” play. And not in a good way.

This secondary cannot cover anyone. They miss tackles and are always out of position. It’s time for secondary coach Chris Harris and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to make some serious changes, if that means bringing safety Jeremy Reaves to the main roster to pair with Kam Curl at safety.

One thing is certain, the Collins/Bobby McCain safety duo is not getting it done.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston throws four touchdowns, Saints beat Washington 33-22

The Jameis Winston Experience was on full display in New Orleans’ 33-22 victory over Washington. He started the game win an interception before throwing a 74-yard touchdown. He was strip-sacked in the first half but then threw a 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half. The quarterback finished...
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Hail Mary helps Saints to 33-22 win over Washington

Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes as the visiting New Orleans Saints defeated the Washington Football Team 33-22 on Sunday afternoon. Winston completed 15 of 30 passes for 279 yards and overcame an interception and a lost fumble to lead the Saints (3-2). Two of his touchdown passes went to Marquez Callaway and one each went to Alvin Kamara, who also rushed for a touchdown, and Deonte Harris.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
pff.com

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 33, Washington Football Team 22

Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes, including a second-half Hail Mary, and the New Orleans Saints outlasted the Washington Football Team 33-22 in Week 5. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings. Quarterback.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints overcome injuries, mistakes for road win at Washington, 33-22

It was a tilting of the see-saw game. A pair of 2-2 teams squared off on a gray day in the suburban area of the nation’s capitol. Things looked gray for a while for the visiting New Orleans Saints. Then, things looked black and gold as New Orleans fought through...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Bye Report: Offensive Statistics

The post-Drew Brees era of New Orleans football has had their ups and downs on the offensive side. After two weeks of better production, here is how the Saints rank offensively and what to expect out of the unit after the bye week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Washington Football Team#The New Orleans Saints#The Kansas City Chiefs#Falcons
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jenn Sterger Takes Aim At Adam Schefter After Email Leak

Adam Schefter’s journalistic ethics have been called into question, after a leak from the Washington Football Team investigation appeared to show him running a story by then-GM Bruce Allen before its publication. Jenn Sterger, the former New York Jets employee at the center of the 2010 Brett Favre scandal, called out Schefter in the wake of the revelation.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy