The first year of the Ziaire Wiliams process

When Zach Kleiman spoke to the media after the 2021 NBA Draft, he said Ziaire Williams’ development will be a multi-year process. While fans may moan and groan about this notion, we have to remember that everyone was clamoring for an upside swing in this NBA Draft — after leaning towards older prospects in the past 2 drafts. Sometimes, those upside swings do take some time to reach that version of themselves, if it ever happens.