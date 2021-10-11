CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first year of the Ziaire Wiliams process

By pfleming15
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Zach Kleiman spoke to the media after the 2021 NBA Draft, he said Ziaire Williams’ development will be a multi-year process. While fans may moan and groan about this notion, we have to remember that everyone was clamoring for an upside swing in this NBA Draft — after leaning towards older prospects in the past 2 drafts. Sometimes, those upside swings do take some time to reach that version of themselves, if it ever happens.

