Create Your Own Kalamazoo Halloween Town With These Haunted Miniatures

Michigan's best season just got better as the Department of Natural Resources has three easy ways of dealing with fall leaves that are infinitely better than raking. Everyone talks about how autumn is the best season of the year in Michigan. Everyone who doesn't have to rake leaves. Sure, Friday night football, Saturday tailgate parties, and Sunday family trips to the orchard are the things we enjoy. The full spectrum of color on display throughout the state can't be topped and is one of the best things about living in Michigan. Once the color fades and the leaves fall, there's a lot of work to be done if you are the one that has to rake them.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO