Witness appeal after man dies on A38 in Plymouth

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have appealed for witnesses after a man died on a main road in Devon. Officers were called to the A38, at Plymouth, just before 07:00 BST on Friday, following reports of a crash involving a person and a Ford Focus. Police said a 21-year-old man died at the scene.

