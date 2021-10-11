Witness appeal after man dies on A38 in Plymouth

A woman who was among four people seriously injured in a huge building explosion and fire last month that damaged at least 140 apartments has died, Swedish police said Friday. The woman died in the hospital where she was being treated, police said, declining to elaborate.Earlier this month, the suspect in the explosion was found dead in the water in the harbor of Goteborg, only a few kilometers (miles) from the building that was blown up on Sept. 28. Police said Friday that a preliminary statement from the medical examiner concluded that the cause of death has not yet...

