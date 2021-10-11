CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as Austria chancellor after Sebastian Kurz quits amid corruption inquiry

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN
 4 days ago

CNN — Alexander Schallenberg was named Austria's new chancellor on Monday after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, resigned abruptly amid a corruption scandal. Former foreign minister Schallenberg was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg palace in Vienna. Schallenberg, 52, is a career diplomat and a close ally of the former chancellor.

