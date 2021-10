Someburros, a locally-owned and family-operated group of restaurants that feature the founding family’s generational, authentic Sonoran-style Mexican recipes, will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a Lifetime Burro Pass giveaway and a special dine-in and takeout deal on its most popular burro. Founded by George and Mary Vasquez in 1986, the Vasquez Family has been committed to making fast-casual, authentic Mexican food for 35 years, starting with the first Someburros location in Tempe and expanding to 12 locations across Arizona with three more locations underway in Goodyear, Peoria, and San Tan Valley. The community, long-time employees, loyal customers and Someburros super fans have allowed Someburros to continue to grow and share their delicious, quality Mexican cuisine and friendly customer experience throughout the Valley and state.

