Man dies of injuries after boat accident on Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after being in a boat accident on Table Rock Lake.

Authorities say 75-year-old Elmer Dirck of Gravette, Arkansas, suffered serious injuries after the crash on Saturday.

Dirck was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield but later died of his injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the operator of the boat struck the shoreline.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.