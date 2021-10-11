CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone County, MO

Man dies of injuries after boat accident on Table Rock Lake

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HPh9_0cNbKnPK00

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after being in a boat accident on Table Rock Lake.

Authorities say 75-year-old Elmer Dirck of Gravette, Arkansas, suffered serious injuries after the crash on Saturday.

Dirck was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield but later died of his injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the operator of the boat struck the shoreline.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Crash causes significant traffic delays in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A crash involving two vehicles in Republic caused injuries and traffic delays Friday night. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. by the intersection of Route 60 and South Oakwood Avenue. The eastbound lane of U.S. 60 is currently closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri fire officials classify fire where James Phelps lived as arson

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- A Missouri State Fire Marshal report has classified the fire at the property where Cassidy Rainwater allegedly was kidnapped as arson. According to the incident report, the incident is labeled as second-degree arson. The report also says around $40,000 was lost from the fire, and the classification is undetermined and criminal. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Police searching for vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are currently looking for a pick-up truck that hit a pedestrian in Springfield. The pedestrian was in a motorized wheelchair and was in the center turn lane on 3800 West Chestnut. A vehicle hit the pedestrian while turning out of a business parking lot. A witness at the scene says the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Stone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Stone County, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Stone County, MO
Accidents
KOLR10 News

Semi crash closes part of James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Early Wednesday afternoon, a semi-truck traveling east on James River Freeway hydroplaned and crossed the median. The semi fell into a ditch just before the Battlefield exit on the west side of the highway. No one was hurt in the accident, although three other vehicles were involved...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Rock Lake#Accident#Mercy Hospital
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

1K+
Followers
401
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy