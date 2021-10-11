VOLLEYBALL: Lincoln Native Booth Wins 400th as #19 Creighton Moves Into First Place Tie With Win Over Marquette

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Oct. 10)–The No. 19 Creighton volleyball team handed Marquette its first BIG EAST setback of the season and moved into a tie atop the league standings with a 3-1 win over the rival Golden Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 10. The win was the 400th at Creighton on the sidelines for head coach and Lincoln East alum Kirsten Bernthal Booth and assistant coach and former Nebraska volleyball standout Angie Oxley Behrens, who are both in their 19th year with the program.