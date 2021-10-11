CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What Kentucky did right to get Ford to invest $5.8 billion to build two Kentucky electric battery pl

WUKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this a sign that Kentucky’s economy is ‘hitting on all cylinders?’ Ford Motor Co. and Korea-based SK Innovation announced the single largest economic development project in the history of the commonwealth last month celebrating a transformative $5.8 billion investment that will create 5,000 jobs and places Kentucky at the forefront of the automotive industry’s future. This week on the Business Side we talk with Lane Report executive editor Mark Green who attended the rollout ceremony on the steps of the State Capitol in Frankfort.

www.wuky.org

